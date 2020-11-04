Juneau man charged with sixth OWI offense

JUNEAU — A 55-year-old Juneau man made his initial appearance in Dodge County Circuit Court Monday after he was charged with his sixth offense of driving while intoxicated Friday.
Richard Hinkley II was also cited for a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer. He could face up to 10 years in prison for the felony OWI charge.
Hinkley appeared Monday before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim, who placed him on a $2,500 cash bond. As conditions of his bond, Hinkley must maintain absolute sobriety and may not go on the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages. He may not operate a motor vehicle without the permission of the court.
According to the criminal complaint, a Juneau police officer witnessed a motorist at 10:23 p.m. Friday traveling south on North Main Street, north of the East Center Street intersection. The officer noticed the driver came to a complete stop at East Center Street even though there is no posted stop sign in that direction. The motorist continued on North Main Street, but was crossing the center line.
The officer witnessed the vehicle drive onto East Oak Street and then pull into an angle parking space. According to the criminal complaint, the officer watched the motorist turn off the car, exit it and begin to walk away. When the officer made contact with Hinkley, he refused several times to identify himself or tell the officer how much he had to drink that night. Hinkley also refused to follow the officer’s commands.
The officer had drawn his Taser, but Hinkley told him he had triple bypass surgery so the officer holstered the Taser. When the officer tried to put handcuffs on Hinkley, he resisted and pulled his arms away several times. The officer then used the “arm drag” technique to get the handcuffs on Hinkley, the complaint stated.
Hinkley also refused a preliminary Breathalyzer test from the officer, but eventually did one during the booking process, which resulted in a reading of .107. The legal limit is .08.
Hinkley had previously been convicted of OWI in 1989, three times in 1995, and 2001.
He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 12 in Dodge County Circuit Court.
