Three incumbents and one newcomer have won seats on the Watertown Unified School District board following Tuesday’s election, based on resuls tabulated Monday.
Returning to serve three-year terms are Vice President Jennifer Bakke, who received the highest total with 4,023 votes; and Doug Will, who received 3,503 votes. Newcomer Rebecca Iverson earned the right to serve a three-year term with 3,674 votes. Board President Tony Arnett received the fourth highest vote total with 3,429 votes and earned a one-year term. Incumbent Treasurer Mark Holland was ousted after receiving 3,303 votes.
Each candidate had a slightly different view of how to improve education and get rid of the budget deficit.
Arnett said the solution to dealing with the district’s projected deficit is to bring in more students to the district. He said the district has made strides with innovation over the past few years and will need to stay on that path for growth. Arnett also said the district needs to be prudent with expenses, such as finding a less expensive provider for the district’s health care.
Bakke said balancing the budget and ensuring fiscally responsible decision-making are top-priorities for any school board member. She said she is committed to the priorities of growing enrollment, supporting innovative programming and advocating for the WUSD faculty and staff. She said growing enrollments and innovative programming would not only offset financial constraints, but will also grow Watertown as a community and wants the district to ensure the approaches to teaching and learning meet the needs of today’s children as well as tomorrow’s children as they are the future citizens and workforce.
Iverson said she wants the fiscal management committee to conduct a comprehensive review and audit the entire WUSD budget to determine which line items have projected shortfalls, where the district is overperforming and where they are under budget. She also said the district should consider budgeting bi-annually to encourage school board members to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars and make wise investments for students. She also said they need to make investments in the district’s teachers and children as no teachers should have to work a second job and no child should go without the resources for learning they need.
Will, who prevailed in his first election as a public official, was part of the WUSD Board of Education for the past year after being appointed last April. He said the district should focus on promoting and achieving enrollment growth to solve the budget deficit which will help avoid cuts or closures. He said increasing the state of Wisconsin assessment grade and continuing to retain and hire the most qualified staff while providing safe and functional classrooms educating to the best of their ability are important to reducing the deficit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.