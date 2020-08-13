MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald took a giant step toward seizing an open seat in Congress, easily defeating a surveying company owner in a Republican primary as the state navigated its second statewide election since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in March.
He goes on to the November General Election after securing Tuesday’s primary victory.
“I’m so grateful for the outpouring of support that we’ve received in the months since launching my bid for congress, and we’re overwhelmed by the decisive victory,” Fitzgerald said. “The steadfast support we’ve received from the grassroots leaders of Wisconsin Fifth and conservatives from all over Wisconsin has been instrumental to my campaign so far. We’re looking forward to carrying this positive momentum into a victory in November, and helping to win Wisconsin for President Trump.”
Fitzgerald is looking to succeed the retiring Jim Sensenbrenner in southeastern Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District. The 5th District includes Jefferson and Washington counties and parts of Dodge, Milwaukee, Walworth and Waukesha counties and is the most Republican congressional district in Wisconsin.
The state Senate majority leader will now face Democrat Tom Palzewicz of Brookfield in the Nov. 2 election. Palzewicz, a Navy veteran and businessman, ran unopposed in the primary for the Democratic nomination.
Unofficial returns Tuesday showed Fitzgerald easily defeated him by a more than 3-to-1 margin.
Final returns Wednesday showed Fitzgerald garnered 3,774 votes against DeTemple’s 1,036 in Dodge County. In Jefferson County, Fitzgerald grabbed 5,299 of the votes and DeTemple, 1,784.
Overall, while Fitzgerald claimed 77% or 60,659 of the total vote, DeTemple was able to collect 23% or 17,829 of the votes Tuesday.
