The Watertown Unified School District Board of Education has announced the selection of three finalists — Ryan Krohn, Ryan Ruggles and Jarred Burke — to interview for the position of the district’s superintendent to replace the outgoing Cassandra Schug this summer.
“From a deep list of qualified candidates, the board conducted initial interviews last week and narrowed the slate to three finalists,” the district stated Monday.
As part of the selection process, the three finalists will participate in candidate forums with Watertown Unified School District families, students, staff and community members on June 2, 6 and 8, in-person, in the Watertown High School Media Center and virtually, via Zoom.
Details for the Zoom sessions are posted on the WUSD webpage at https://www.watertown.k12.wi.us/page/meet-the-candidates and on WUSD social media accounts.
“These sessions will provide an opportunity to meet each candidate and ask questions,” the district stated. “All interested families, students and community members are invited to participate.”
The forums will be moderated by representatives from Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, an education consulting firm hired by the board in April of 2022 to assist with the superintendent search.
Following the forums, the board will interview each finalist again. The board hopes to select a candidate in mid-June, with an anticipated start date of July 1.
Krohn’s forum date is Thursday at 5 p.m., while Ruggles is set for June 6 at 5:30 p.m. and Burke is scheduled for June 8 at 5:30 p.m.
Krohn has served as the superintendent of the Stone Bank School District since 2019. Prior to that role, he was the director of the Institute for Personalized Learning through the Cooperative Educational Service Agency 1 in Pewaukee. Krohn also served as the assistant superintendent for the School District of Waukesha, as well as being a principal in the Kettle Moraine School District, and an assistant principal in the Elmbrook School District, where he began his career as a teacher. He earned a bachelor of science degree and a master in education in education from the University of Minnesota. He also earned a masters in education and his Ph.D. in educational leadership through Cardinal Stritch University.
Ruggles got his start in administration as an assistant high school principal in Watertown in 2006. From Watertown, he took on a head principal role in Sun Prairie for nine years, before spending some time overseas as middle school principal in an international school in Doha, Qatar. He is currently the director of curriculum and instruction for the School District of Milton, where he has served for the last four years.
In addition to his work in Milton, Ruggles is an adjunct professor for Concordia University. He is also the vice-president of the Wisconsin Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, where he is currently planning an international trip for instructional leaders from Wisconsin to increase global competence. Ruggles is currently working on his dissertation through Edgewood College. He has spent considerable time coaching youth sports over the past several years. Ruggles is married with three children.
Burke is currently in his seventh year as the district administrator for the Richland School District. The Richland School District serves approximately 1,400 students. Prior to his current role, he served as the director of curriculum and instruction in the Mount Horeb Area School District, and elementary and middle school principal in the Southwestern School District.
As a teacher, he taught elementary and middle school age students. He has a doctoral degree in educational leadership from Edgewood College of Madison, a master’s degree in educational leadership from Marian College of Fond Du Lac, and bachelor’s degree in elementary and middle education from the University of Minnesota-Winona.
