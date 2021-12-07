Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Thursday at 4:28 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Thursday at 7:46 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.

— Thursday at 10:10 a.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a male.

— Thursday at 11:42 a.m. to the 1000 Block of Perry Street for a male who was neither treated nor transported.

— Thursday at 12:15 p.m. to the 700 block of Clyman Street for a female.

— Thursday at 3:52 p.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a lift assist.

— Thursday at 9:16 p.m. to the 100 Block of Stimpson Street for male.

— Friday at 2:07 a.m. to the 700 block of Clyman Street for a female.

— Friday at 2:26 a.m. to the 1200 block of Hazel Crest Drive for a female who was treated, but not transported.

— Friday at 4:10 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Friday at 7:19 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.

— Friday at 8:48 a.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a female.

— Friday at 2:31 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a male.

— Friday at 3:54 p.m. to the 100 block of North Warren Street for a lift assist.

— Friday at 5:26 p.m. to the 800 block of East Cady Street for a female.

— Friday at 7:34 p.m. to the N9200 block of Kohloff Lane for a female who was treated, but not transported.

— Saturday at 3:08 a.m. to the 800 block of Glenwood Court for a male.

— Saturday at 9:58 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Saturday at 10:13 a.m. to the 200 block of West Arcade Avenue for a female.

— Saturday at 10:39 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Saturday at 12:57 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Saturday at 4 p.m. to the 100 block of North Warren Street for a male.

— Saturday at 5:10 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Saturday at 7:53 p.m. to the 600 block of N. Church St. for a male who was treated, but not transported.

— Saturday at 8:09 p.m. to the N7600 block of County Road A for a male.

— Sunday at 1:20 a.m. to the 100 block of Jones St. for a female who was treated, but not transported.

— Sunday at 2:19 p.m. to the 500 block of Spring Street, but no patient was found.

— Sunday at 10:54 to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a female.

— Sunday at 12:42 p.m. to the 1000 Block of Perry Street for a female.

— Sunday at 6:38 p.m. to the 200 Block of Sunnyfield Court for a male.

— Sunday at 8:07 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Sunday at 10:02 p.m. to the 200 block of Woodland Drive for a female.

— Sunday at 11:28 p.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a lift assist.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Thursday at 10:53 a.m. to the 700 block of Hoffman Drive for a fire alarm.

— Thursday at 12:31 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a service call.

— Thursday at 7:36 p.m. to the 100 block of Omena Street for a burn complaint.

— Saturday at 11:24 a.m. to the 1500 block of South Church Street for a gas leak.

— Saturday at 6:21 p.m. to the 800 block of Sand Street for a burn complaint.

