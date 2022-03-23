Oconomowoc man makes initial appearance on OWI injury charge

JUNEAU — An Oconomowoc man, charged with injuring a passenger in a rollover crash in the Town of Rubicon while under the influence of alcohol, recently made his initial appearance in Dodge County Circuit Court.
Christopher Szuhar, 39, faces charges of operating while intoxicated causing injury — second and subsequent offense, a felony, and misdemeanor bail jumping. If convicted of both charges, he faces a $20,000 fine and six years and nine months in prison.
Szuhar’s first OWI conviction was in September of 2012 in Nevada.
On Friday, Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim ordered Szuhar not to consume alcohol or other intoxicants. Szuhar must also maintain absolute sobriety. He cannot be in a motor vehicle operated by anyone under the influence of any intoxicant. Szuhar cannot operate a motor vehicle unless he has a valid driver’s license, the court commissioner ordered.
According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called at 5:55 p.m. March 17 in the area of Pond Road and North Jefferson Road in the Town of Rubicon for a single-vehicle rollover crash with minor injuries.
Szuhar was identified as the driver, the complaint said, and deputies noted Szuhar’s alleged bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and the strong odor of intoxicants coming from him.
Szuhar admitted to drinking three shots and five beers earlier in the day, the complaint said.
A portable breath test reportedly returned a reading of .251. In Wisconsin .08 is considered evidence of intoxication.
Szuhar’s passenger suffered a cut to her left foot.
Cash bond was set at $1,000 for Szuhar, who has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 21 in Dodge County Circuit Court.
