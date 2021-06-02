Watertown Public Library Director Peg Checkai didn’t have trouble finding a word to describe the library’s expansion and renovation project, where they plan to move June 10.
Through a wide smile, Checkai simply said, “Cool.”
What’s so cool might surprise some people.
“We were not expanding the library to add more books,” she said admitting there are still some who enjoy the traditional role of a library lending books and movies to the public. “The current trend for libraries is to reach out to all aspects of the community. We didn’t have dedicated spaces for our different age groups who visited us. We want everyone who comes through our doors to feel welcome. While the renovation allows us to conduct a lot more programming for different age groups, it also keeps the traditional library patron in mind.”
She also said the trend in libraries now is not to pack the bookshelves. Checkai said to make it easier on patrons the top and bottom shelves on the racks will not be packed with books.
“We are part of the Bridges Library System so we are not cutting down on what people have available to them,” she said. “We’re expanding the collection by being a member of the Bridges Library System, which with us, is 24 libraries in Waukesha and Jefferson counties.”
Checkai said individuals can place an app on their cell phone to check the digital catalogs of the 24 libraries.
“A person can take a photo of their library card and use it on their cell phones to check out materials,” Checkai said. “It makes life a little easier.”
She said the renovation allows the library to expand its offerings to have microscopes, yard games, American Girl Dolls and its STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math curriculum) collection available for children and families.
“We will have something for everyone,” Checkai said. “We will be straddling two worlds with our digital media and traditional books for patrons. It will be to each their own.”
She said the expansion and renovation project was needed.
“It was time (for something new),” she said of the current library, which was added to the Carnegie portion in 1984. “The configuration was a quagmire of wires and connections, which didn’t allow for more outlets for computers. That will not be a problem for us anymore. I am happy to leave that part of the story behind. We will be more functional now.”
The new Watertown Library Center will include meeting spaces to support large events and programming, several small meeting rooms and a TalkReadPlay Center for children. The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation contributed funds for the Watertown Public Library to build that part of the children’s library.
Based on child development brain science, the center will build the capacity of families to thrive as their child’s first teacher by offering dynamic, playful learning spaces that promote the development of social, emotional and literacy skills. The GWCHF, Watertown Public Library and Watertown Family Center are serving as anchor partners in developing the space and programming.
The TalkReadPlay Center will feature dynamic, playful learning spaces that promote the development of social, emotional and literacy skills while supporting parents with tools to help children learn and grow. When complete, it will house the Watertown Family Center and its programming, and will include a clearinghouse to connect families with community resources that will help them achieve their goals.
Checkai said that expanding the children’s library into a TalkReadPlay center will offer new, interactive experiences for families.
“I’m excited to see the faces of the children when they come in here for the first time,” she said. “We had a great deal of community support for this project. So many people bought pavers. The community has a vested interest in their library. We are so pleased to able to serve them. We want this to be a big draw for the next 25 years and beyond.”
Other key elements to the library include a book drop off lane for books to go directly into the building, a new south-side entryway and a new parking lot. Also, a glass wall will overlook the town square, providing a view and natural light to the 1984 section of the library.
The Main Street side of the current building will be touched up and the additional building will try to match that same style to keep consistency. There is also be a glass connection, which will link both buildings. The glass allows for a lot of natural light for the space and doesn’t distract from the library’s Carnegie history, which was built in 1907, according to Checkai.
“Glass is a nice element to keep the two buildings apart because we really want to make sure the focus remains on the historical Carnegie portion of the library, that we’re not infringing on the Carnegie history,” Checkai said.
On the Water Street side of the building, the library expanded its current “indented wall” to give library guests views out into the future Town Square area of Main Street.
“At this point, our programming will collaborate with that of the Town Center,” Checkai said. “The two will work together to make great wow factors for the community and surrounding areas.”
Another element of the interior is a new teen area, which will be separated off from both the children’s and adult areas of the library. The hope would be this would help attract more teenagers into the space.
“It’s a new demographic libraries are trying to engage and get them back into the library,” Checkai said. “It’s a great demographic to make sure people become lifelong library users and we want to make that connection with them through their teen years.”
Although the library’s main draw is its books it provides the community, Checkai said people don’t have to visit the library to check out a book, but, instead, hang out, read the paper and get out of the house and socialize.
Checkai said her entire time working in the library was trying to reach this peak.
“I started part time, then moved to become the children’s librarian and then the assistant library director, and finally the library director,” she said. I’ve worked at the library for more than 20 years and been the director for 10 years, and my whole tenure as library director has been working to get to this point. It’s been a journey. It’s cool. Definitely cool.”
Checkai said library staff will need to be out of the current building June 10 so a fire panel can be added to it. She said once it is renovated staff will move back at the year’s end.
Checkai added there will be a ribbon cutting followed by a soft opening 8:30 a.m. June 14.
“I caution all of the people who are attending our soft opening we won’t have all of our peacock feathers showing,” she said, “but we’re here ready to welcome the community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.