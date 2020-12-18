Watertown High School has named its Rotary students for the month. The students include Jessica Hang, Elise Hickey, Kathryn Johnson and Trevor Olson.
Hang is the daughter of Sue Yang Hang and SureDao Hang.
She has been a member of the high school show choir all four years of high school. Her favorite memory of high school includes every show choir tour.
She is also participated in the school musicals her freshman and junior years; she was a caroler last year; and is a member of Tri M.
Hang was a library volunteer her sophomore year.
She currently works at Walmart and plans to attend college after graduation.
Hickey is the daughter of Maria Murray and Jon Hickey.
She is active in HOSA, serving as secretary her junior year and president this year. She is a National Honor Society member and is in the Spanish Honors Society, serving as secretary.
She played softball and served as captain her junior and senior years; participated in volleyball; and is a Life of a Gosling member. She is also a member of INTERACT.
She works at Mercer T’s Bar and Grill and as a lifeguard at the Dodge County YMCA.
She enjoys playing softball, hanging out with friends and sewing.
She plans to attend college to study mechanical engineering.
Johnson is the daughter of Randy and Tina Johnson. During high school, she was active in band all four years, including marching, concert, jazz and pep bands. She was a section leader and drum major her senior year. She also earned a leadership through music award.
She was on student council, serving as class vice president her sophomore year and president her junior year. She is student body president this year.
She serves as vice president of the National Honor Society, president of Tri-M, and is a member of the Spanish Honor Society.
Johnson was a member of the Academic Decathlon team, forensic team and INTERACT.
She works at Creative Community Living Services. Her hobbies include reading, creative writing, and music both vocal and instrumental.
After high school, she would like to attend college to be an actuary, author, musician or linguist.
Olson is the son of Dean and Peggy Olson. He participated in Skills USA all four years of high school and placed second at nationals for Skill USA.
He is employed at T.B.E. Trailers and enjoys snowmobiling and hunting.
His future plans include being a mechanical engineer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.