Kettle Moraine Heating & Air Conditioning volunteers recently installed a new Lennox heating and cooling system, free of charge, at the home of Karen Borth in Watertown.
Recipients of the Lennox Feel The Love program are selected based on a variety of criteria, including physical, mental, or social disabilities, financial challenges, job loss, military service, and community service.
Borth was nominated by her brother-in-law, Richard White.
“The one thing each recipient has in common is they always put others first and give back to their community,” a media release from Lennox said. “This year, Lennox provided 400 installations to families across the country and into Canada. Since the program’s inception in 2009, Lennox has helped more than 1,300 families stay comfortable and safe in their homes.”
Borth is a cancer survivor and recent widow. White nominated his sister-in-law, Karen, knowing that her 20-year-old furnace could stop working at any time.
Lyle and Karen Borth lived in their present home their entire married life. Lyle was a career police officer that served the Watertown community and Jefferson County and was forced to retire a number of years ago due to health issues. Borth works as a kitchen aide in the Watertown School district.
Borth took care of her late husband who had numerous medical needs. Recently due to complications with his health, he passed away.
Kettle Moraine Heating & Air volunteers installed a furnace donated by Lennox, an air conditioning donated by Kettle Moraine Heating & Air Conditioning’s owner Bill Brink, and an Aprilaire humidifier donated by Aprilaire. Kettle Moraine Heating & Air employees and their families ensured her home was ready for the changing seasons by doing necessary fall cleanup.
