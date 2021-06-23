Watertown man arrested for sixth OWI after hitting delivery truck, fleeing scene

JUNEAU — A 51-year-old Watertown man appeared in Dodge County Circuit Court Monday for a sixth offense drunken driving charge after allegedly striking a delivery truck with his vehicle and fleeing the scene Friday afternoon.
Dennis Zimmerman appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim, who ordered a $2,500 bond be required for his release.
Seim also ordered Zimmerman not to consume alcohol or other intoxicants. Zimmerman must maintain absolute sobriety and can’t go on the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages, including bars, taverns, liquor stores and beer tents. Zimmerman can’t operate a motor vehicle without permission from the court.
If Zimmerman is found guilty of the felony charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence — a sixth offense, he faces a $25,000 fine and 10 years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint, Zimmerman struck a delivery truck with his car and fled the scene at 4:30 p.m. Friday on North Water Street. Watertown police officers located the driver inside his vehicle in a driveway in the 100 block of Leonard Street.
When the officer made contact with Zimmerman, he noted smelling a strong odor of intoxicants and seeing Zimmerman with bloodshot eyes. The officer also said Zimmerman was unsteady on his feet and slurring his words. Zimmerman told the officer he wanted to go into his house and drop off his groceries, the complaint stated.
The officer was weary of allowing Zimmerman to go into the residence because he could close his door and avoid being detected for OWI.
When asked what happened he told the officer he was being followed by a delivery truck so he got out of his car to see what happened, but the delivery truck driver, which Zimmerman said appeared to be a “large woman” got out of the vehicle and frightened him so he left the area.
When the officer asked him if he consumed any intoxicants, Zimmerman said, “He did have a bit,” the complaint states.
He failed the field sobriety tests and blew a .249 in the preliminary breath test. Zimmerman also made several statements following the arrest and said he “messed up by drinking and driving” and that he was sorry. In Wisconsin, a driver with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher is means for arrest.
The victim told police they did not want any sort of complaint for the crash or the hit and run as the damage appeared to be minor and they could basically fix it on the scene.
Zimmerman was previously convicted for driving under the influence of alcohol in August 1994, October 1995, December 1996, February 1997 and July 2009.
Zimmerman has a review hearing scheduled for June 23. He also has a preliminary hearing scheduled July 1. Zimmerman will appear in Dodge County Circuit Court for both hearings.
