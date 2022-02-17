An ambitious, two-man team has stepped forward to help solve a problem that has dogged the Town of Emmet, owners of the defunct Windwood Country Club and its condominium association neighbors for well over a year with the purchase of a majority of the 126-acre golf course that they are converting to farmland.
The country club building, once well-known for its wedding receptions and banquets, remains for sale.
“We sold the property to local farmers from the Town of Emmet and they will farm the land,” said Mike Herro of Oconomowoc Realty LLC, the agent for the property for the past year and a half.
Aaron Zuehlke and Andrew Condon are the buyers of 110 of 126 acres of the former Windwood Country Club. The sellers have been Windwood LLC and Jeanne Whitish of Madison. The golf course property is zoned for Rural Development. The clubhouse and its connected 16 acres, are zoned Central Commercial.
The golf and banquet facility opened in 1994 as Windwood Country Club and was the only 18-hole public course in the Watertown area. It was built on a 147-acre farm. It closed on Dec. 31, 2018.
“They could have come in with a development plan, but they just said, ‘We’ll farm it,’” Herro said of Zuehlke and Condon.
According to Herro, Zuehlke and Condon paid $520,000 for the acreage. He added that the clubhouse and its connected acreage has a current asking price of $650,000. What will happen to these remaining 16 acres containing the 18,000 square-foot, two-floor, country club facility, Herro called, “a good question.”
“A variety of people have looked at it — people who operate apartments, assisted living facilities, people from healthcare and industry,” Herro said of the property, “but we just haven’t been able to reach an agreement.”
Herro said the former clubhouse has a “great view and lots of amenities.” He noted that the main structure and its three outbuildings are in good shape on the inside. He said the heat and air conditioning have been kept on in the clubhouse and banquet facility since the country club closed. He is optimistic a buyer will soon be found.
“It’s been viewed by a variety of people and I think one of them will come through,” Herro said.
According to Herro, with society adapting to COVID-19, more people are showing an interest in returning to the service industry and the Windwood property is ideal for that function.
“It seems that the restaurant and hospitality businesses are back now and so are the risk-takers,” Herro said. “This potential sale will depend on someone with vision and money coming in to change it to what they want it to be. Right now, the facility has healthy bones and lots of space. It has a good location between Watertown, Oconomowoc and Johnson Creek. The people who were in there originally did very well with events.”
Herro said it was the golf course and its constant maintenance that sunk the Windwood ship.
“The golf course was the strain,” he said, “and the rate of return was not great enough. Windwood was carried by things like wedding receptions.”
Zuehlke and Condon began farming the former Windwood property in the summer of 2021 as part of what Herro called, “a very amicable deal,” as title and other issues were still being sorted out.
“Drawing parcel lines up and getting things all in order and approved took a year in itself,” Condon said.
Zuehlke added that concerns, such as encroachments and other matters, some dating to the 1990s, slowed the process of actually transferring ownership of the property.
“We worked very closely with the condo association. It’s (then-president), Dick MacWilliams was great through the process,” Zuehlke said. “The association seems more than happy with this being an agricultural property, as opposed to the alternatives.”
These “alternatives,” at one point, included Windwood being repurposed as an RV camping resort. This concept met with staunch opposition from the many neighbors of Windwood, including the Windwood Condominium Association, whose members came out, en force, in 2019, to several contentious Town of Emmet board meetings.
In May of 2019, it took all of two minutes for the Emmet Town Board to deny a rezoning that would have allowed Nicki Kelly and her family to own and operate what they had proposed as being the County Line Camping resort.
Herro said neighbors of the site — who reside in condominiums and single-family residences — have been pleased to see the property being turned back into farmland.
MacWilliams, who was president of the condominium association through the meetings with the Town of Emmet and recent sale, confirmed the association’s members are breathing a collective sigh of relief as the conversion of the land to agricultural use takes place.
“I researched the entire RV park idea and found that many things about it just weren’t kosher,” MacWilliams said, adding he went door-to-door to the neighbors of Windwood in 2019 to urge them to attend the meetings of the Town of Emmet board at which the RV park’s proposed rezoning was on the agenda. “We are happy to know that everyone, from the sellers and buyers, to the Town of Emmet and the condominium association, are pleased with the land swap and sale. Everyone came away happy.”
“We are happy to be returning (the former Windwood golf course) to the farmland it was before it was used for golf,” Zuehlke said as he and Condon worked clearing brush and trees at the site Wednesday morning. He said that more trees will be removed in the coming months. Brush piles can be seen on several acres near County Highways CW and EM.
Zuehlke noted that he and Condon, who come from agricultural backgrounds but did not inherit a lot of family farmland, have purchased several other farming properties around Watertown and have been working together in agriculture for more than a decade. Both hail from the Town of Emmet. They specialize in growing corn, beans and wheat.
“We like to restore places like Windwood,” Zuehlke said, adding that they will also be removing Windwood’s greens and t-boxes. “We think there is good potential here to convert it back to agricultural use. We have a model that we use that emphasizes, ‘conservation, precision and dedication’ and we want to continue that.”
