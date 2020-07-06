JUNEAU — Clearview Nursing Home is now being investigated by state health officials.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported in its July 1 weekly update the Juneau facility is being monitored, along with Bedrock HCS at Beaver Dam, Hope Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lomira and Randolph Health Care Center in Randolph. The investigations are also ongoing at four workplaces in Dodge County and two group housing facilities including, Waupun Correctional.
A single confirmed case in the following setting initiates a facility-wide public health investigation:
• Long-term care facilities include skilled nursing facilities (nursing homes) and assisted living facilities (community-based residential facilities and residential care apartment complexes).
Two or more confirmed cases in the following settings initiate a facility-wide public health investigation:
• Group housing facilities include correctional facilities, homeless shelters, dormitories and group homes.
• Health-care facilities include hospitals, clinics, dialysis centers, hospice and in-home care.
• Workplace (non-health care) settings include manufacturing and production facilities, distribution facilities, offices, and other indoor workplaces.
• Other settings include adult or child day care centers, restaurants, event spaces, and religious settings.
A case investigation and contact tracing is conducted with all people reported with COVID-19, regardless of setting.
Facility-wide and outbreak investigations are considered closed when two maximum incubation periods have passed since the last possible exposure to a COVID-19 case in the facility without any new cases.
For COVID-19, two maximum incubation periods are 28 days (maximum incubation period is 14 days).
