JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday evening recognized the careers of several retiring county staff members.
Honored by the board were sheriff’s department cook Suzanne Topel with more than 31 years of service; parks department buildings and grounds worker Patrick Heffron with almost 30 years; human services financial worker Eugenio Racanelli with nearly 29 years and Marshall Ritter of the highway department with more than 22 years of service.
