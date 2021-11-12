MADISON — State Rep. Mark Born, R- Beaver Dam, along with members of the Joint Committee on Audit, heard testimony on the Legislative Audit Bureau’s Report on Election Administration Tuesday.
“The hearing highlighted some extremely concerning actions by the Wisconsin Elections Commission,” Born said. “Three of the Democrat members of the commission refused to participate in interviews with the Legislative Audit Bureau regarding their review and violated Wisconsin statute when creating guidance. This is unacceptable. Wisconsinites deserve transparency, not secrecy when it comes to our elections.”
The audit committee met to hear testimony from the Legislative Audit Bureau, the Wisconsin Elections Commission, and members of the public about the findings of the Legislative Audit Bureau’s Report on Election Administration.
“Election integrity is critically important to our democracy,” Born added. “This audit helps us understand what laws and policies were not followed and what improvements can be made in our state to ensure transparency, fairness and uniformity in our elections.”
In late October, the Legislative Audit Bureau, a nonpartisan legislative service agency, released their report which contained numerous recommendations for improvements to election administration for consideration by the Legislature including legislation regarding clerk training, voter registrations, recounts, and retention of records, among others. It also included recommendations for the Wisconsin Elections Commission on complaint processes, written guidance and creation of administrative rules.
“The audit reiterates that there is still room for improvement in our election laws,” Born said. “While Gov. (Tony) Evers vetoed previous election reform legislation that would have made our elections more transparent, I hope he will consider the recommendations of our professional, nonpartisan audit agency to ensure our elections are administered consistently and lawfully.”
In addition to the Legislative Audit Bureau’s report, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice is conducting an investigation into the 2020 general election.
Voting during a pandemic does require reevaluation of some election procedures. But other more egregious hurdles to voting easily and securely serve a different purpose tied to promulgating the Big Lie about the 2020 election results.
