Simpler is better.
City staff recently updated its current sign code, which has existed before 1986, to comply with the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Reed vs. Town of Gilbert, a case involving restrictions on temporary signs that provided the vehicle for the justices to clarify that the government can’t single out one form of speech over another based on how worthy the government thinks it is.
The updated sign code was also needed to modernize the code to current sign practices and technology, said Jacob Mass, Watertown zoning and floodplain administrator.
“We can’t limit free speech,” he said. “Signs are recognized as tools of the First Amendment.”
He said, if the revamped code is approved Nov. 2 by Watertown common council members, it will aid in reducing signage that the city has determined unsafe for drivers and their passengers, pedestrians and bicyclists.
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland agreed.
“I voted in favor of the new sign code at plan commission. We needed to update our code to reflect some recent court rulings and to better balance the amount of oversight,” she said. “Signs can effect public safety — think about a large sign at a busy intersection that minimizes visibility or an overhead sign not secured properly — so we need some level of regulation. I believe this updated code strikes that balance of regulation and public safety better.”
Maas said there was a lot taken out of the sign code that dealt with the different fonts and sizes of them.
“We don’t have enough people to go out and check the signs for such detail as fonts and the sizes of them on the signs,” he said. “We do care about the size of the sign. We also want to make sure it is properly setback from a right of way or property line.”
The definition of a sign means a name which is affixed to, painted or represented directly or indirectly upon a building or other outdoor surface, which directs attention to the business.
Maas said there can be no signs in the right of way except for sandwich boards or pedestrian signs, which are attached to the building’s facade and mounted just above sidewalk level and are sized for visibility to nearby traffic.
Sandwich board signs, which is a temporary, freestanding sign that typically changes daily is permitted in the central business zoning district. Maas said only one sandwich board sign per sidewalk entrance is permitted.
“The sandwich board signs have to be in front of the business or on the property of the business,” Maas said.
He said residents will no longer need a permit for a temporary signs.
“No one really took out permits for the temporary signs in the past,” he said.
Maas said the code addresses abandoned signs like those on the closed Kentucky Fried Chicken building, 1212 Utah St.
He said any sign remaining in place on a single tenant in a multi-tenant building that has been vacant, closed or unoccupied for 90 days must be removed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.