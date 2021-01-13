Lakeside names junior Rotarian

LAKE MILLS — Claudia Faith Stuebs has been named the January Rotarian student at Lakeside High School in Lake Mills.
Stuebs is the daughter of Christian and Adriane Stuebs and has two brothers and two sisters.
Stuebs is the president of Teens For Christ and enjoys playing sports and being outdoors. She ran cross country for the past two years and was a co-captain on the team this year. In past years, she has played volleyball, basketball and ran track.
She has been in the town parades for church, volunteers at Twice as Nice, helped with Vacation Bible School and Sunday school, Ruby's pantry, and highway clean-up.
Stuebs plans after high school are to go to Martin Luther College and become an elementary school teacher.
