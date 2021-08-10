Although setup for the 34th Riverfest has been a challenge for planners due to intermittent heavy rain in recent days, event founder and Chairman Tom Schultz is optimistic it will be “all systems go” Thursday, with the event concluding Sunday night.
The celebration returns after a rare hiatus in 2020 due, of course, to COVID-19 restrictions.
“This year is the first one in memory that we have to do setup in rainy conditions, but we’ll be working through issues caused by the rain and we expect to be right on schedule by Wednesday afternoon,” Schultz said Monday.
He noted that, this year, a shortage of volunteers and workers that other businesses and industries have been experiencing has been felt by Riverfest, as well. The community, however, has risen to the challenge.
“A couple weeks ago we were short 20-30 workers in various positions, including ticket sales, beverage sales and the like” Schultz said. “But since then, a number of people have stepped forward and we now have only maybe four to five slots left to fill and that is normal at this point. Everything else is on schedule for a great festival. All of our musical acts are ready to perform and have been working with Joe Salvo, our stage manager, and John Ertl, the festival producer, to confirm schedules, setups, sound checks and the like.”
Schultz said one of Riverfest’s biggest shows of 2021, one by Shenandoah on Saturday at 8:40 p.m. will be a special treat and has taken some work to pull together.
“Shenandoah has a long run before getting to Watertown. The band’s last concert before our show will mean a 750 mile drive in their bus. But, again, plenty of time has been scheduled for the band to make that trek,” Schultz said.
Shenandoah, founded in Muscle Shoals, Alabama in 1984, debuted on LP in 1987 with a self-titled album. Its members have gone on to record nine studio albums and placed 26 singles on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. The band is in the midst of a busy summer, with dates after Watertown’s Riverfest that include two nights in late August at the huge, prestigious Minnesota State Fair in St. Paul.
“When country music lovers talk about the greatest groups in the genre, Shenandoah is always at the forefront of any discussion,” the bands website stated. “Fueled by Marty Raybon’s distinctive vocals and the band’s skilled musicianship, Shenandoah became well known for delivering such hits as “Two Dozen Roses”, “Church on Cumberland Road” and “Next to You, Next to Me” as well as such achingly beautiful classics as “I Want to be Loved Like That” and the Grammy winning “Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart” duet with Alison Krauss.”
Today that legacy continues as original members Raybon and Mike McGuire reunite to launch a new chapter in Shenandoah’s career. It all began when the band got back together to perform a benefit concert for a friend battling cancer.
“We saw how folks reacted,” Raybon said of the response to their reunion. “And then Jerry Phillips, son of legendary Sun Records producer Sam Phillips, said, ‘You guys need to make a run at this. People still love what you do. You can tell by the reaction. There’s a lot of excitement in the air.’”
Other musical highlights of Riverfest include a Bad Boy reunion show, which will bring back together one of Milwaukee’s favorite local rock bands of the 1970s at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Following Bad Boy will be The Rush Tribute Project at 8:40 p.m. Fireworks take place after the last notes are played that night at 10:15 p.m.
The festival’s closing day starts with a bang when Rosie & The Rivets perform at noon. The day — and fest — are rounded out with a performance by Almighty Vinyl at 4:30 p.m.
At 6:45 p.m. Sunday, the much-anticipated Riverfest Raffle, with $15,000 in prizes takes place.
Other attractions over the four-day fest, which features free admission, will be the annual Carp Classic fishing tournament, Kids Fun Run and 5K race, a raft race, Riverfest Bean Bag Tournament, horseshoe tournament, auto show, craft show, brewhaus, chainsaw art, face-painter/body art, caricature artist and a roving magician.
River Valley Rides returns to present its midway entertainment and, like clockwork, the Taste of Watertown, with its many diverse restaurants and food vendors, will be present to satisfy the food cravings of the thousands who will visit the site between Thursday and Sunday.
“Everything is coming along well,” Schultz said. “Our always-popular arts and crafts show this year has more booths signed up than in any recent years and we’re excited about that. The Taste of Watertown, featuring restaurants from the area, has some new names this year and some different foods, which will also add to the enthusiasm. Some of the restaurants that were regulars over the years had to take a pass this time around because they simply could not find enough workers to staff their booth location and also be able to continue operating their business. But, some others have stepped up and will be here for the first time. We’re excited about the variety of foods that will be offered.”
Schultz said the Riverfest grounds at Riverside Park in the heart of Watertown is a bit soggy at the moment, but things should be all right by this weekend.
“All the weather forecasts point to warm weather and sunny skies for the weekend and we’re hoping that the early forecast holds and the tradition of excellent Riverfest weather will continue this year,” he said. “Give us the weather and we should have a great year.”
