LEBANON — The second annual Kyle Kuehl Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser event will be held Sunday, beginning at noon at Lebanon Fireman’s Park on County Highway R in Lebanon.
This event will be raising funds for the Kyle Kuehl Memorial scholarship. This scholarship goes to a Watertown High School senior that is pursuing a career or furthering their education in one of the agricultural pathways.
Kuehl was killed in a car accident on July 4, 2018 at the age of 21. The family has started a scholarship to keep his legacy and love for the agricultural industry alive for years to come. The past winners include Kylie Nickels-2019, Alex Coughlin-2020, and Lauren Marks-2021.
In honor of his love of farming, the Ixonia Vintage Tractors Club will hold a tractor and truck parade starting at noon beginning from the Lebanon Fire Station and proceed to the park. The tractors and trucks will then be on display at the park. Anyone interested in having a tractor or truck in the parade should be at the fire station at 11:30 a.m. or call 920-988-0857.
In honor of the years that Kuehl played on the Lebanon baseball teams as a youth, the benefit will be a part of the “Lebanon Family Day of Baseball”. At 1:15 p.m. all the players, coaches, umpires and sponsors will be recognized that are a part of the Lebanon youth baseball program. This will be followed by the Rock River League Lebanon Whitetails hardball game against the Neosho Rockets at 1:30 p.m.
The fundraiser will include silent auction items and baskets, plus a 50/50 raffle, and other raffles.
The raffle tickets can be purchased in advance or the night of the fundraiser. Tickets are $5 each, or $10 for three tickets, or $20 for eight tickets. The raffle drawings and door prizes will be held at the end of the game. One does not need to be present to win.
There will be more than 100 raffle and silent auction items, including many donations from area residents and businesses and organizations. Some of the items include area gift cards and gift certificates, a 50-inch Smart TV, a load of gravel, Packer, Brewers, Milwaukee Admiral and Timber Rattlers tickets, chain saw, clothing, food, wine, furniture, décor, and outdoor furniture. There will also be special raffles such as a women’s raffle, beer raffle and TV raffle. Silent auction bids will close after the seventh inning.
There will be a food stand in the middle of the park, selling, hot dogs, brats, hamburgers and walking tacos. There will also be sno-cones and cotton candy available. All proceeds from the food will go towards the scholarship.
To make a donation to the scholarship fund, checks can be made payable to Watertown Area Community Foundation, with the name Kyle Kuehl Scholarship in the memo line of the check. For the address to send this to, message the Kyle Kuehl Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser on Facebook and details will be sent.
To see the silent auction items, or for more information, go to Kyle Kuehl Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser page on Facebook.
