MILFORD — It will be quite some time until the County Highway Q bridge over Interstate 94 is usable again, as contractors for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation replace the entire structure — not just the deck — as they did recently on the County Highway D and Highway X bridges over that same interstate.
Brian Udovich, operations manager for the Jefferson County Highway Department, said the public’s perception, in many cases, has been that, because they are county highways, repair work on them is done by the county.
According to Udovich, because the bridges fall in the interstate’s right-of-way, they are under the watch and ownership of the federal government’s highway administration.
“So all that work is being bid out to contractors the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has hired,” Udovich said.
The first county highway crossing over I-94 to see work, on its bridge deck only, in 2020, was County Highway D. That highway bridge has reopened. The County Highway X bridge is now seeing the same type of deck-only replacement work that was done on Highway D’s interstate crossing.
The Highway X bridge should open in early to mid-August, according to Udovich, after it was closed for work beginning May 11.
The Highway Q bridge, just south of Milford, has been taken down and is currently being replaced. Crews could be seen working on the structure as storms moved through the area Wednesday afternoon.
“This bridge was taken down May 18 and crews have 110 calendar days — about four months — to complete the work,” Udovich said. “This puts completion out to early October.”
“While the Highway D deck was being reconstructed, Highway X was the detour and vice-versa,” Udovich said. “The detour for the Highway Q bridge is basically Highways B, V, A or vice-versa, depending on your direction of travel.”
For more information, contact Udovich at the Jefferson County Highway Department at 920-674-7273.
