The cramped and packed downtown sidewalks signaled a successful Pumpkin Palooza Saturday.
The skies were filled with sunshine and temperatures hovered in the 50s for the little ghosts and ghouls, who took to the downtown to trick-or-treat.
Main Street Program Executive Director Melissa Lampe said more than 50 businesses and local organizations handed out candy and other child-friendly treats during the Main Street portion of this year’s Pumpkin Palooza.
“In year’s past that number has been around 30,” Lampe said.
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said Pumpkin Palooza was a “great success” for the city.
“I appreciate all of the effort by the Main Street Program and our downtown business community to make this event happen,” McFarland said. “The streets were filled with people and so were the businesses, so it was great to see. My family and I had a great time.”
Lampe said new this year was the invitations to local service organizations and small businesses community wide to hand out candy and information about their groups along Main Street in front of spaces where there was no brick-and-mortar businesses participating.
She said this helped to ensure activity was happening on every block.
“This year, I recommended businesses and organizations prepare for trick-or-treaters with between 800-1,000 pieces of candy. I think most everyone ran out,” Lampe said. “I would not want them to have to purchase more due to the expense, plus if we have a cold or rainy day, the businesses would then be stuck with all that additional candy.”
Lampe said since the start of the Main Street Trick-or-Treat in 2016, the event has steadily grown in participation.
“To me, this is the type of event that makes a community special and builds lasting memories,” she said. “When people think of downtown Watertown, I want them to think of holidays, time spent with their family, and all the well-kept stores and welcoming businesses.”
Lampe said for next year’s Pumpkin Palooza she will seek feedback from the participating businesses and her planning team regarding any changes for next year.
“I will definitely keep my fingers crossed that the weather for next year’s Pumpkin Palooza is as nice as it was this past weekend,” she said.
