JUNEAU — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is joining law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign today through Labor Day, Sept. 7.
“About every three hours in Wisconsin, someone is injured or killed in an alcohol-related crash,” Sgt. Jermey Wolfe said. “This is not about stopping or arresting motorists. This is about saving lives and preventing needless tragedies by encouraging drivers to be safe and responsible.”
About every three hours in Wisconsin, someone is injured or killed in an alcohol-related crash. Last year there were 6,058 alcohol-related crashes that injured 2,918 people and resulted in 140 deaths; about one-quarter of traffic fatalities (140 of 551) were alcohol-related; and there were 23,803 OWI convictions.
While alcohol-impaired drivers remain a concern, a growing problem involves drug-impaired drivers — people whose ability to safely operate a motor vehicle is compromised by legal or illegal drugs including prescription and over-the-counter medications.
To help combat impaired driving, Wisconsin has 5,223 police officers trained in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement to help detect and remove impaired drivers from the roadways; 310 trained Drug Recognition Experts which is among the most in the nation; 23 multi-jurisdictional high-visibility enforcement task forces operating throughout the year, across the state.
If one plans to celebrate, identify a sober designated driver. If one is feeling buzzed or impaired, it is likely they over the 0.08 BAC limit and should not drive. Under Wisconsin’s “not a drop” law, drivers under age 21 are prohibited from having any detectable amount of alcohol in their system. All drivers are also prohibited from having any detectable amount of illegal drugs in their system.
Drivers who refuse a blood/breath alcohol test will lose their license for at least one year and may have their vehicle impounded. Rather than risk an arrest, take mass transit, a taxicab or ask a sober friend to drive.
WisDOT developed a free “Drive Sober” mobile app that can be downloaded from the WisDOT website. Since its launch in 2013, around 75,000 people have accessed the app.
Some taverns and restaurants have programs to provide patrons with a safe ride home.
If one plans to celebrate, identify a sober designated driver or find a safe alternative way home. Never allow someone to get behind the wheel impaired.
If one suspects a driver is impaired, call 911. Provide as much detail as possible on the driver, vehicle and location.
“Drivers impaired by alcohol or other drugs risk the safety of everyone along our roadways,” Wolfe said. “During the Drive Sober campaign and throughout the year, our goal is to help ensure all travelers reach their destinations safely.”
