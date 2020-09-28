She was 9 years old and could have been home making friendship bracelets or painting pictures with friends, but Michele Altman of Cornerstone of Grace in Watertown found a different calling early in her life in Chicago.
Altman said shortly after her mother died she found herself walking by some railroad tracks and could see a woman sitting on them.
“I talked with her and discovered she was homeless,” Altman said. “When I asked her what she needed, she told me she was hungry and I ran home as fast as I could to make her some sandwiches and bring them back to her. I came back and asked her, ‘What can I do to help?’”
Altman recalled the woman asking how old she was.
“The woman said, ‘Baby, I’m homeless. What can you do?’”
Altman said she ran home again, grabbed the telephone book and began searching the pages for resources to help the woman.
“I remember calling the non-emergency number for the police department,” Altman said. “I said, ‘There is a homeless woman, who needed to get a particular location for help. I told them, ‘Please don’t take her to jail. She needs help.’”
Altman said the officers took the woman to a Chicago hospital, but the youngster wanted to make sure the woman arrived there and not jail.
“I took a 15 minute bus ride to the hospital and, of course, they beat me there, but they kept their word,” Altman said.
Altman said she heard from someone nearly three months after meeting the woman on the railroad tracks she entered a program and began a new life for herself.
“I couldn’t be more happy for her,” she said.
Altman, who moved from Chicago to Watertown 14 years ago, said it was no mistake she found herself passing those railroad tracks and finding someone in need.
It was the same as making the move to Watertown.
“God placed this vision in my heart at the early age of 9 and it just continued to grow as I became older,” Altman said. “He has led me here to help others in need, who need support and need someone to love them.”
Altman met with a realtor in August 2019 to find a place where women and their children in crisis could call home.
Altman aptly names it the Cornerstone of Grace, which is a faith-based organization to serve as a safe haven, while offering love, spiritual guidance and resources to build a solid foundation for growth and stability.
“We shouldn’t live life like it’s only about us,” Altman said. “Life is about helping our fellow man.”
She said Watertown is in dire need for such a shelter for women and their children.
“We have a lot more homeless people out there walking down Main Street carrying all of their belongings in a couple of bags,” she said. “God has given me this awareness to be alert for seeing people in need.”
Altman, who holds an associate’s degree in human services from Madison Area Technical College, said the residence has room for three women and their children.
“There is access to a common kitchen, sitting area and a shared bathroom,” Altman said. “There is also access to a washing machine and dryer.”
Altman said the woman will also have the opportunity to use the shared computer.
“We want to offer daily support and structure to the women, who come to us in need,” Altman said. “We will have prayer, devotion and counseling services offered to all of our clients.”
Altman said clients will receive cooking classes and mentorship, too.
“Because we want our clients employed, we will offer to teach them the skills they need for job interviews and building their resumes,” Altman said. “We will resource out for any clients who need to get their GEDs.”
Altman said Cornerstone of Grace is not taking over for PADA (People Against Domestic and Sexual Abuse of Jefferson County), which announced in December they were closing after 41 years.
“We are not taking over for any organizations in the area,” Altman said. “We focus on building a relationship with Christ Jesus. Where He is involved, the situation is not the same.”
Altman said she already received calls on Cornerstone of Grace and would like to have the residence filled by mid-November.
“For any women who come here for help, we will meet their basic needs, but they need to bring with them open hearts, open minds and be ready for positive change in their lives,” Altman said.
She also asks women to bring some form of identification.
Altman said there are also volunteer opportunities for the public, such as mentoring, photography, transportation, fundraising, tutoring, craft classes, lawn and garden work and coordinating volunteer experiences for the clients.
“I just want to show the women, who come here, this is a loving world,” Altman said. “We will help you.”
For more information or to volunteer with Cornerstone of Grace, call Altman at 920-285-8378 or email her at cornerstoneofgrace@gmail.com
Cornerstone of Grace also has a Facebook page, Altman said.
