JEFFERSON — The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating an incident Monday in which a male driver was stopped on Interstate 94 in Jefferson County for speeding, but fled west toward Sun Prairie, where he was arrested after a high-speed chase and allegedly trying to break into a school.
According to the state patrol, the incident occurred at 9:01 a.m. Monday when a trooper stopped a vehicle allegedly operated by Jerome A. Kirk, 33, of Milwaukee, for speeding on I-94, westbound, in Jefferson County.
During contact with Kirk on the roadside, troopers were informed the vehicle Kirk was driving had been reported stolen through the City of Milwaukee Police Department.
“The driver of the vehicle was wanted through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for armed robbery,” a media release from the state patrol said. “When Troopers attempted to have the driver exit the vehicle, (he) fled and a pursuit ensued, with speeds reaching 100 mph.”
The pursuit was terminated on County Highway N near County Highway T in Dane County.
“A trooper located the vehicle parked and abandoned in the employee parking lot of Sun Prairie High School,” the state patrol said. “Sun Prairie police assisted with searching the area around the school for the suspect.
The suspect was located on the school grounds and apprehended after a short foot pursuit. It was later determined the suspect attempted to gain entry into the school, but was unsuccessful.”
During the arrest, a loaded handgun was found on Kirk.
“The school was attended by a small number of students,” the state patrol said about the situation at the school at the time of the arrest.
Kirk was taken to the Jefferson County Jail, where pending charges include operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, being a felon in possession of a firearm and fleeing/eluding an officer.
He is also being detained on a hold from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
As of late Monday afternoon, Kirk was in the process of being booked into the Jefferson County Jail.
