Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 12:16 a.m. to the 1000 block of Labaree Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 3:57 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 10:08 a.m. to the 1400 Block of Stoneridge Drive for a male.

— Tuesday at 12:16 p.m. to the 100 block of Air Park Drive for a female.

— Tuesday at 1:03 p.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a female who was neither treated nor transported.

— Tuesday at 4:14 p.m. to the 200 block of College Avenue for a lift assist.

— Tuesday at 5:47 p.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

