First baby of 2021 born at Watertown Regional Medical Center

It may have taken seven days into the new year, but Nikolai Harkness was the first baby born at Watertown Regional Medical Center in 2021.
Nikolai came into the world at 3:33 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7.
He is the son of Samantha and Cuper Harkness of Horicon. He joins brother Jack, who will be 3 years old next month.
Samantha said she knew she was in the running for having the first baby at WRMC because her mother works at the hospital. “She was keeping tabs on it,” Samantha said from the birthing center.
Her mother, Tabitha Owens, works in environmental services at the hospital.
Samantha said her due date was Jan. 12, so she had not thought about delivering the first baby of the new year at the hospital. But she said she was ready to have the baby and was induced at 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
Nikolai weighed 7 pounds, 12 ½ ounces and measured 19 inches.
With the coronavirus pandemic, Samantha said the family took all the necessary precautions. “I have been super cautious because I work in a daycare in Lomira,” she said. She is employed at Quad/Care at Quad/Graphics.
Cuper was allowed to be in the hospital room during the delivery.
Samantha and Cuper were expected to take their new bundle of joy home from the hospital Saturday.
For delivering the first baby of 2021 in Watertown, Watertown Public Library gave the family a blanket, stuffed animal and book.
Nikola’s grandparents are Roy and Tabitha Owens of Watertown and Susan and James McCurdy of Century, Fla.
