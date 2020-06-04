Former strip club to be transformed

CLYMAN — What was once a strip club will soon be transformed into a transitional home for men.
Gene Schmidt, the president of Adoration Abode and executive vice president of Hand of Help, recently placed an offer on the former gentlemen’s club, The Hardware Store, 942 Main St., Clyman, and it was accepted. He said he will officially close on the $77,000 property July 7.
“What a blessing,” Schmidt said. “This will be a legacy.”
The former gentlemen’s club first came under scrutiny after Christopher Childs, 47, of Hartford, was indicted in April 2018 in federal court on sex-trafficking charges alleging that four women were forced to dance at area strip clubs for no pay and perform sexual acts for money that he took from the women.
And, recently, a former owner and two managers of the strip club have agreed to plead guilty to charges they encouraged prostitution by working with pimps and ignored physical abuse to women.
Michael Siegel of Fox lake owned The Hardware Store from approximately 2009 to 2019. In December 2019, he and a manager, Scott Hoeft of Watertown, were indicted on federal sex-trafficking charges that were alleged to have taken place between 2009 to 2019. Siegel’s brother, William D. Siegel, was in charge of hiring and firing dancers. He was charged on April 30 with conspiracy to promote prostitution and filed an agreement to plead guilty the same day, according to court records.
“It’s amazing to have this place,” Schmidt said. “To take over a building that was known for what it was is a miracle. It’s just a miracle that this came to me. It’s such a blessing.”
Schmidt said with the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the high numbers of unemployment he has received more requests to help the homeless. He said he needs the additional space.
“It’s good to have a building, but it’s going to take a lot remodeling, which will take months,” Schmidt said. “It’s definitely a good investment. This is an investment in helping people.”
Schmidt said his intentions are to house four men clients and a director.
“We have nearly an acre of land, which is a great resource to get the men involved in agriculture,” he said. “We want to help those men get back on their feet.”
He said his ownership of the building eliminates any chance for it being a strip club again.
Schmidt said he is trying to raise $6,500 for a down payment on the building, but is asking for the public’s help.
“This is an opportunity for individuals to help others,” he said. “They have a chance to be a part of history. It’s a great way to get involved.”
He said individuals can donate to Adoration Abode, P.O. Box 780, Watertown, WI 53094.
