Watertown Health Officer/Director Carol Quest said Monday that people should be wary of using hand sanitizers that contain the toxic alcohol methanol.
Most rubs and sanitizers contain either ethanol or isopropanol as safe active ingredients.
“The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has advised consumers not to use any hand sanitizer manufactured by Eskbiochem SA de CV in Mexico, due to the potential presence of methanol, a toxic alcohol,’ as an active ingredient,” a media release from the Watertown Health Department said. “This can cause blindness and/or death when absorbed through the skin or when swallowed. Since then, the FDA has identified additional products that contain methanol and is working with manufacturers and distributors on a voluntary recall of these products.”
Visit https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/fda-updates-hand-sanitzers-methanol for more detailed information.
Clinicians and public health officials advise the public to seek immediate medical attention and contact their poison center at 1-800-222-1222 for advice if they are having bad reactions to hand sanitizers. They should stop using any sanitizer that is on the FDA’s testing and manufacturer’s recalls list, because using these methanol-containing products may result in serious adverse health events.
People should never swallow sanitizers and only use them for their intended purpose. Clinicians should be highly suspicious of methanol poisoning when a patient presents with a history of ABHSR ingestion, compatible signs and symptoms, and laboratory findings.
“Hand hygiene is an important part of the response to the emergence of COVID-19 in the United States. Practicing hand hygiene, which includes using (sanitizer) is a simple and effective way to decrease the spread of pathogens and infections,” the health department said, adding commercially available rubs usually contain either ethanol or isopropanol and that these are safe.
