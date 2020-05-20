APG Southern Wisconsin announced Wednesday the retirement of Robb Grindstaff, who is general manager of the Watertown Daily Times and several other area southern Wisconsin newspapers, effective June 30.
He will be succeeded by Missy Feiler, who will be promoted to general manager and chief revenue office for the “Hometown Group,” which includes the Daily Times, Jefferson County Daily Union and 11 weekly newspapers, according to the announcement made by Mary Jo Villa, regional president of APG Southern Wisconsin, a Janesville-based subsidiary of APG Media.
Grindstaff has spent over 40 years in the newspaper industry, rejoining the Hoard family in 2012 as general manager. He later assumed responsibility for the Hometown Group, and, after APG acquired the Daily Union in Fort Atkinson and Hometown weeklies, the Watertown Daily Times. Grindstaff and his wife Linda plan to retire to Missouri.
“For me, Robb made bringing the APG Southern Wisconsin group together easy. His insight into APG and the daily operations at Watertown, Fort and Hometown, was and continues to be invaluable. I will be forever grateful for his assistance in managing the changes in advertising, news and circulation software, office locations and consolidations,” Villa said.
Feiler joined Hoard’s original Hometown News Group in 2004 and has been instrumental in their revenue and operating success. She has served as the sales manager for the APG Hometown Group and has worked closely with Grindstaff over the past several years.
“Also, we intend to round out the new management structure by adding a sales development manager,” Villa said. “Given Missy’s strong sales background, she will maintain some direct sales duties in addition to her general management duties.”
