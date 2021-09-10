Watertown and Juneau are planning separate events Saturday to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
That was the day when hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center Twin Towers in Lower Manhattan, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and in a field in Pennsylvania.
Nineteen men hijacked four fuel-loaded U.S. commercial airplanes bound for the West Coast in the terrorist attacks.
A total of 2,977 people were killed in New York City, Washington, D.C. and outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
In Watertown, 9/11 activities will start with a “Freedom Ride, Because We Care” at the Silver Eagle bar. Check-in is from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. with the ride itself starting at 9:30 a.m.
At 8:40 am. there will be a ceremony at Riverside Park followed by a Heroes for Heroes 5 kilometer run/walk at 9:15 am.
Starting at 9:30 a.m. and running until 10:28 a.m., is a commemoration ceremony at Aero Park on the city’s southeast side near the airport. The activities include singers, speeches, bagpipes and bells.
Those attending are asked to bring their own chairs if they wish to sit during the ceremony.
The ceremonies will conclude with a silent exit at 10:28 a.m., when the last tower fell.
From 1 to 3 p.m., there will be a volunteer opportunity to cleanup the Rock River at Riverside Park.
The events of the day will be streamed on YouTube. For more information, follow the City of Watertown on Facebook.
The Juneau Fire Department will continue its tradition of a silent parade at 8 p.m. Saturday to honor the emergency workers killed in 9/11. There were 343 firefighters, 60 police officers, and eight emergency medical technicians and paramedics killed in the rescue operations.
The silent parade will line-up and begin on South Western Avenue in Juneau by Dodgeland School. The parade of emergency vehicles will proceed north and turn right onto West Oak Grove Street and proceed east and turn right at the four-way stop onto South Main Street past the old Dodgeland High School, turn left onto Cross Street and conclude at the Juneau Public Safety Building.
All area fire, EMS and police departments in Dodge County and the state are invited to participate.
Citizens are encouraged to line the parade route with lighted candles and hold American flags to honor those lost on 9/11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.