WHITEWATER — Two area students attending the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater were part of the nationally award-winning Active Minds chapter that took home top honors for 2022, out of 600 chapters in the United States.
The students include Lochlainn Patterson of Jefferson who is studying computer science and Kelsey Hibbard of Lake Mills who is studying psychology.
Active Minds is a student organization that empowers young adults to speak openly about mental health, to encourage people to seek help and to prevent suicide — the second leading cause of death in this population.
In recognizing the Warhawk chapter, the national organization said, “Active Minds at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has been working to deeply engrain mental health awareness, advocacy, and education into the fabric of their school community. They have successfully amplified the conversation around mental health with many programs and outreach events.”
Active Minds efforts can be seen across UW-Whitewater and the city of Whitewater. The group brings the “Send Silence Packing” suicide awareness project to the north Wyman mall between the University Center and Hyland Hall every year. In the event, backpacks with letters from survivors of suicide loss are spread through the open spaces near the gardens, and volunteers are on hand to offer information and resources.
As part of the Yellow Tulip Project, Active Minds planted 3,000 yellow tulips at Cravath Lakefront Park in downtown Whitewater and at the Campus Memory Garden, next to Young Auditorium.
Other efforts coordinated by Active Minds include a suicide prevention walk, self-care activities and crafts, a mental-health-themed Jeopardy game, guest speakers, a tabling event for with lollipops called “Stigma Sucks!” and the creation of two TikTok campaigns — one that allows members share their favorite Active Minds memory, and another to highlight how suicide and mental health conditions affect all people. The organization also brought “unmasked,” a mobile app that allows students to remain anonymous and have conversations about mental health.
Students at UW-Whitewater have access to free counseling via video, telephone or in-person appointments with staff who specialize in the unique needs of college students. Active Minds plays a complementary role in getting students to a place where they will seek out services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.