JEFFERSON — Jefferson County GOP’s annual fundraiser will be Nov. 13 at Jansen’s, Fort Atkinson.
Social is at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m.
Keynote speaker is Kevin Hermening. He was held hostage in Iran from 1979 to 1981.
Reservations are due by Monday. The cost is $40 per single, $75 per couple and $25 student. Send money to JCRP, P.O. Box 14, Watertown, WI 53094.
