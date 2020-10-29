JEFFERSON — Jefferson County GOP’s annual fundraiser will be Nov. 13 at Jansen’s, Fort Atkinson.

Social is at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Keynote speaker is Kevin Hermening. He was held hostage in Iran from 1979 to 1981.

Reservations are due by Monday. The cost is $40 per single, $75 per couple and $25 student. Send money to JCRP, P.O. Box 14, Watertown, WI 53094.

