The Watertown Department of Public Health is urging citizens to use cloth face coverings when out in the community to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
While not a substitute for hand washing and social distancing, the primary role of cloth face coverings is to reduce the release of infectious particles into the air when someone speaks, coughs, or sneezes, including someone who has COVID-19 but feels well.
“You should wear a cloth face cover when you are outside the home conducting essential activities such as going to work, to the grocery store, pharmacy, banking and enjoying outdoor activities while maintaining physical distancing,” Carol Quest, health officer/director of the Watertown Department of Public Health said. “Wearing a cloth face cover may be beneficial as it may help to protect others from germs you may be spreading without knowing it.”
Using a cloth face cover is preferable because that allows more surgical masks and respirators to be used by health care providers and other first responders.
To wear a cloth face covering, remember:
• Before putting on a cloth face covering, clean hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub.
• Make sure cloth face coverings cover the mouth and nose with no gaps between face and the cloth face covering.
• Do not touch the cloth face covering while wearing it; if one does, clean hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub.
• Replace the cloth face covering with a new one as soon as it is damp.
• Always wear a reusable cloth face covering with the same side facing outwards.
Keep in mind that a cloth face covering does not provide full protection. Therefore, remember to wash hands frequently with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub; stay at least six feet away from other people; and follow the recommendations for social distancing which includes avoiding crowds, staying at home as much as possible and leave only for essential tasks such as work, grocery shopping, going to the doctor, and getting medications.
Instructions for creating a cloth face mask covering are available on the City of Watertown website on the COVID-19 information page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.