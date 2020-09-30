JUNEAU — Whether Dodge County taxpayers face a tax increase or decrease will largely hinge on highway spending.
During a special county board Monday, Dodge County supervisors and department heads continued their work on the 2021 budget.
Dodge County Finance Director David Ehlinger said the $36 million tax levy for 2021 would be an approximate increase of nearly $1.4 million from the 2020 levy. The preliminary mill rate for next year could vary depending on highway road construction projects. If the county board approves borrowing roughly $9 million for road work in 2021, taxpayers could pay $5.12 per $1,000 of assessed value. If the borrowing is not approved, the rate could be $4.99. The current tax rate is $5.14.
Dodge County department budgets are also coming together, Ehlinger said.
The preliminary tax levy for the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is $11.8 million for 2021, which is an increase of $266,000 from last year. The health and human services’ tax levy is $8.3 million, a hike of nearly $3,700. The highway department’s proposed budget is $7 million, a reduction of $100,000 from last year. The third highest tax levy is at $3.1 million in the physical facilities department; and information technology is not far behind at $2.4 million.
The budget may be discussed again at the next county board meeting Oct. 20.
Final budget adoption is scheduled for the Nov. 10 county board meeting.
