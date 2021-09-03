Downtown’s Town Square fundraising effort has gained substantial momentum this week with the announcement that the Watertown Redevelopment Authority has received a private donation of $250,000 to secure naming rights for the Rock River dock and plaza.
“The details of the donation will be released at a later date,” a media release from RDA fundraisers stated Thursday. “This donation brings total private funds raised to build the Town Square to $562,000, or 35% of the targeted fundraising campaign goal.”
“We are truly thankful for this generous gift from a donor who has strong ties to Watertown,” said David Zimmermann, co-chairman of the Town Square Fundraising Committee. “Giving back to the city and the people of Watertown was at the heart of this gift. We are delighted that the donation will fund one of the plazas, a place for family and friends to gather, enjoy events, or just immerse themselves in the beauty of this oasis in the middle of downtown Watertown.”
“Fundraising efforts are picking up steam,” added Rob Marchant, chairman of the RDA. “We are still working to finalize several larger donations and are receiving a lot of inquiries from local businesses. We are making progress toward our community-wide fundraising goal of $1.6 million before we solicit bids from construction contractors. And yes, there is still room for your donation.”
Designed with a number of flexible spaces, the Town Square will play host to concerts, community gatherings, and festivals. It is located along Main Street between the Rock River and Water Street.
“We are on course that by this time next year, the square will hopefully be hosting end-of-summer events and be chock-full of people,” Zimmermann said. “This is very exciting.”
“Donations like this are a positive affirmation that, by and large, our community is ready for a town square of this caliber and really a continuation of the momentum shift that we’ve been experiencing over the last few years with public and private investment,” Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said. “On a personal level, I never allow myself to forget that we asked our community to believe in ‘the bigger vision’ and to trust we’d deliver it. I continually remind myself to make sure that we deliver this community what we’ve promised. Donations like these allow us to make good on that promise.”
“Positive change is occurring downtown thanks to the dedicated planning, hard work and financial investment of many people,” said Melissa Lampe, Main Street Program executive director. “We are at this wonderful point of seeing our plans become a reality through the expansion of the Watertown Public Library, multiple private building façade improvements, the development of Sharp Corner Park, and the anticipated completion of the town square in late 2022. These are all incredible achievements for Watertown for which the community should be very proud.”
Lampe said she is grateful to the local businesses, investors, and citizens that have donated to these projects – whether through time or treasure – to help make them a reality.
“The announcement of the anonymous $250,000 gift to the Town Square is wonderful news,” she said. “I am so pleased that we have community partners that embrace the positive changes occurring downtown and are helping to make our collective vision a reality.”
Businesses and community members interested in making a donation can contact Alex Allon at 920-567-8181. To e-mail send to AAllon@CityofWatertown.org.
In addition to cash contributions, stock or qualified charitable IRA distributions can be designated towards the Town Square. Checks made payable to Watertown Area Community Foundation can be sent to WACF, PO Box 351, Watertown, WI 53094. Put Town Square on memo line to direct the gift to the Town Square. The Watertown Area Community Foundation is a 501©3 charity which provides full tax deductions under US tax laws.
