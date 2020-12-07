MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has granted another 33 pardons, including two Watertown men. The new 33 pardons granted brings the total of the Democratic governor’s pardons to 107 during his first two years in office.
Republican Gov. Scott Walker did not issue any pardons during his eight years in office.
Among those pardoned was Brad Zoellick, 42, of Watertown. Zoellick was 18 years old when he was intoxicated and led officers on a chase in Waukesha County. Since then, Zoellick has maintained employment and is active with his union and faith community.
Also pardoned was Wallace Klusken who lied to a judge about his knowledge of an incident in which he and another man pushed over a parked motorcycle 27 years ago. He has been a member of the United States Navy for 21 years and now serves in the Air Guard.
“Here in Wisconsin, we believe in the power of second chances and the doors it can open not only for an individual but their family and their communities,” Evers said in a press release. “From pursuing their career goals, whether in nursing, divinity, or becoming a hunting and fishing guide, to simply finding peace of mind after making amends, a pardon opens those doors for folks to move forward.”
The Wisconsin Constitution grants the governor the power to pardon individuals convicted of a crime. A pardon is an official act of forgiveness that restores some of the rights that are lost when someone is convicted of a felony, including the right to serve on a jury, hold public office, and hold certain professional licenses. A pardon does not result in an expungement.
Under an executive order, individuals convicted of a Wisconsin felony may apply for a pardon if they completed their sentence at least five years ago and have not committed any new crimes. Individuals currently required to register on the sex offender registry are ineligible for a pardon.
Others who received pardons include: Kelly Adams-Fant of Sussex; Matthew Barth of Encinitas, California; Gerald Brown of Oak Creek; Nicole Brown of Milwaukee; Michael Caban of New Berlin; Damion Campbell of Mukwonago; Trevor Colby of Poynette; Jeremy DesJarlais of Pulaski; Eddie Hayes of Milwaukee; Jenny Jordahl of Eacu Claire; Earma Jordan of Milwaukee; Richard Kaminski of Renton, Washington; Matthew Krol of De Pere; Alan Louis of La Crosse; Shanique Marizette of Milwaukee; Bert Moede Jr. of Bowler; Scott Mullikin of Sun Prairie; Benjamin Olivier of Waukesha; Kenneth Phillips of Mulberry, Tennessee; Shawn Pitsch of Neenah; Therese Randall of Milwaukee; Ben Rauls of Fond du Lac; Samuel Ross of Milwaukee and Miami Beach, Florida; Cleo Russell of Sheboygan Falls; Tyrone Scott of Milwaukee; Nikolas Simonson of Seattle, Washington; Nicholas Svetlauskas of Indianapolis, Indiana; Jerry Watkins Jr. of Milwaukee; Chad Welch of Green Bay; and Shaquita White of Killee, Texas.
The Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board will continue to meet virtually monthly and will be reconvening again on Friday.
