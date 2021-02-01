BEAVER DAM — A fire Friday at about 9:47 a.m. required the evacuation of the Metalcraft in Mayville facility in Beaver Dam.
Another fire followed at Kirsh Foundry, but officials are not connecting the two blazes.
According to the Beaver Dam Fire Department, its officials had been notified by Dodge County Central Communications of a fire alarm initiated by a pull-station at the Metalcraft of Mayville facility at 2020 N. Spring Street in Beaver Dam.
“While enroute to the call, dispatch advised there was smoke in the building and there was evacuation in progress,” a fire department spokesman said. “Fire units arrived to find heavy smoke in the production area and the building evacuated.”
Firefighters located a fire in a metal dust collection unit in the factory.
“This stubborn fire was eventually extinguished with the use of many ABC fire extinguishers,” department officials said. “Water is only used as a last resort on these types of fires, because it causes considerable additional damage to machinery. The department’s rescue hovercraft was used to help ventilate the smoke from the large structure.”
No injuries were reported in either fire.
The fire caused a temporary suspension in production and most employees were released for the day.
Beaver Dam Firefighters were assisted by Hammes Fire & Safety. The firm provided additional dry chemical fire extinguishers. Hustisford Fire and Watertown EMS covered the city while others were on scene. Hustisford Fire responded to a second fire at Kirsh Foundry while standing-by for Beaver Dam.
Beaver Dam fire units remained on the scene until 11:38 a.m. and responded from the Metalcraft scene to the second fire at Kirsh Foundry.
At Kirsh, a manager reported there was an active fire and that hoses could not be used because it involved molten metal.
Fire crews arrived to find dark smoke coming from the furnace area and they found a furnace had failed, spilling a large quantity of molten metal, which ignited combustible materials nearby.
Firefighters applied small amounts of water to cool the area without causing the molten metal to explode.
