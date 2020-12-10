The Watertown Elks Lodge will be providing a free Christmas dinner for needy and elderly community members on Christmas Day.
But due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, the Elks will not be serving the Christmas dinners in the dining room this year as previously announced.
Dinners will be delivered or can be picked up curbside to take home.
Community members who would like to receive a free, delivered meal on Christmas Day can contact Jaime Caudle at 920-253-8737. A name, address, phone number and number of meals requested will need to be provided.
Meal deliver is only in the city limits of Watertown.
Curbside pick up of take-home meals is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 25 at the Madison Street entrance. Call 920-253-9737 to reserve a take-home meal. A name, address, phone number, meals needed and a preferred pick up time is requested.
There will be 650 meals available on a first call, first served basis. The deadline to reserve a meal is Tuesday, Dec. 22.
It is not necessary to be a member of the Elks Lodge to receive a free meal.
The Watertown Elks Lodge continues to provide meals to community members as it has done over the past several decades and especially during these challenging times.
