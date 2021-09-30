The City of Watertown is giving away five pre-packaged, 30-gallon bags to the first 500 residents Saturday at the yard waste site on a first come, first served basis.
Also, compostable paper bags will be available from 6:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Watertown Street Department, 811 S. First St.
Why you’re asking? To help kick off its citywide pilot program where residents can volunteer to bag their leaves for pickup.
Watertown Public Works Director and City Engineer Jaynellen Holloway said it’s a “win-win” for the city and its residents
Holloway, who spoke at Tuesday’s public works commission meeting, said residents will have several options this fall to dispose of their leaves. She said residents can fill compostable paper bags with leaves only and leave them on their street terrace for city pickup, rake their leaves to the terrace for pickup, fill the bags with leaves only and then take them to the yard waste site and take or mulch the leaves on their properties to re-introduce the nutrients into the soil.
She said the city anticipates moving to a citywide paper bag leaf collection with no curbside leaf vacuuming within the next two years.
The city’s yard waste site at 1355 Boomer St. is open 3:30 to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. After Nov. 7, the yard waste site will be open 3:30 to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
She said for residents, who are unsure of their leaf collection day, they can visit the city’s website at ci.watertown.wi.us and find the day by looking at the brush collection map.
When asked the impetus for the program, Holloway said Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland has made the work of city departments goal-driven.
“One of the city’s goals this year is doing work that prioritizes innovative services and programs, so this program was a natural fit,” Holloway said.
She said residents voiced their concerns of loose leaves on the terrace often blowing back into their yards; and, sometimes, the leaf piles kill the grass below them.
“Successful paper bag leaf collection programs are being done in several communities around Watertown and beyond,” Holloway said. “The city studied the program to determine if it had the proper resources to implement such a program and we did.”
She said an added benefit to the program is once it’s fully implemented it will potentially relieve three to six employees from leaf vacuuming at a critical time of the year in the city.
Holloway said traditionally, the city runs three leaf vacuums each with three people to collect leaves in the terrace. She said under the 2021 pilot program, the city will reassign one to two crews of two to three people each to collect compostable paper bags filled with leaves only onto an end load garbage truck.
Any paper bags containing materials other than leaves such as twigs, branches, wood, rocks, stones, animal waste and bulk grass clippings will be “orange” tagged and left at the curb.
“In mid-to-late fall, city employees are finishing up its annual street program and any other construction projects that are weather sensitive, retrofitting construction equipment into snow and ice removal equipment and vacuuming leaves,” Holloway said. “The phrase ‘all hands on deck’ is realized during these weeks leading up to winter weather so to have extra ‘hands’ available is needed.”
She said the city will be evaluating the pilot program from many aspects such as a cost benefit analysis of the total annual program cost of vacuuming leaves versus a leaf bag program, how many residents participated noting any increases or decreases in yard waste site drop-offs of leaves, any increase or decrease in the amount of leaves collected, the hours logged in leaf bag collection and leaf vacuuming and city employee and resident feedback.
