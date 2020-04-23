LAKE MILLS — At 8:20 p.m. Friday, Lakeside Lutheran and Lake Mills High School are participating jointly in a “Be the Light” event. At 8:20 p.m., both schools will turn on their football stadium lights for 20 minutes.
“Be the Light” has become a nationwide campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The community can participate by turning on porch lights.
