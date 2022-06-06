Watertown Regional Medical Center announced Friday that it has become a transfer center for emergency patients from hospital to hospital via air flight and ambulance.
At the end of May, the WRMC accepted its first hospital to hospital transfer via helicopter.
“Last weekend was a remarkable achievement for WRMC,” Richard Keddington, CEO at Watertown Regional Medical Center, said in the announcement Friday. “Other area hospitals are now transferring patients to us via ambulance and helicopter, looking for a higher level of care. It is truly a new day.”
To provide this higher level of care, WRMC has invested in new technologies and upgraded their processes. Because of this, many employees, including physicians and nurses have taken on additional responsibilities and completed additional training, all while continuing to take care of patients as part of their regular duties.
“As evidenced by once again receiving an ‘A’ safety grade from the Leapfrog Group, we’ve been able to add these additional high-level services while maintaining the quality of care we provide,” said Patricia Gedemer, chief nursing officer at Watertown Regional Medical Center. “This is a testament to the amazing physicians, nurses and staff members we have and the care they have for our patients and communities.”
During the last 12 to 18 months, Watertown Regional Medical Center has added several services dedicated to providing a higher level of care for the people of Watertown and the surrounding communities.
With the idea of keeping patients closer to home, these services include 24/7 heart-attack care, robotic-assisted surgery, laser-assisted eye care and eICU technology.
This effort has lead to an increased number of ambulances arriving at the hospital, seeking a higher level of care, WRMC officials said.
In addition to new technologies, new providers have been brought in as well. In 2020, two interventional cardiologists, Dr. Paul Volkert and Dr. Issam Al-Bitar, were added in anticipation of the 24/7 heart-attack care transition. Later this year, two new OBGYNs, Dr. Kaci Axelson and Dr. Melissa Nehls, will be added to the Center for Women’s Health team, bringing additional options for providers and more robotic-assisted surgery experience.
WRMC has been providing the residents of Dodge and Jefferson counties with healthcare for over 115 years. By placing patients’ needs first, WRMC’s services have grown to include emergency care, primary care, women’s health, orthopedics and sports medicine, heart and vascular, neurology, pulmonology, ophthalmology, and many other services.
For more information and to see a complete list of the services offered, visit www.watertownregional.comFor more information, go to watertownregional.com/news or follow them on Facebook and Instagram for continued updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.