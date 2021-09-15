A series of stories presented recently in the Daily Times has addressed the challenges of operating fire and EMS services in today’s complex world, with area leaders in firefighting saying it is becoming increasingly difficult to find staff members to conduct their business.
Watertown Fire Chief Kraig Biefeld spoke recently about the demands placed on the city’s fire department in 2021, saying one of the things that worries him most is simply being able to recruit and retain staff members qualified to respond to emergency calls.
Biefeld said there are fewer people interested in joining the fire service these days, which, in turn, means fewer people entering the EMS field.
Biefeld has been with city’s fire department since June of 1993 and has been fire chief since 2018, after serving as assistant chief since 2008. He said he has seen the number of firefighting applicants drop over the past five years.
“We have seen the need for additional staffing, due to increases in call volume, responsibilities and the needs of the community,” Biefeld said.
The chief has witnessed requirements increase from a person needing to have Firefighter I certification and an EMT Basic license, to the need for Firefighter II certification and all applicants being required to be paramedics.
Biefeld said that he pays attention to the fortunes of other departments in the area and sees some that are struggling, while others seem to be hanging on and maintaining staffing.
“The days of having a large number of people to volunteer has been declining and those who have been on the department for a longer time are looking for others to help,” he said. “When other departments have low staffing, it affects their neighboring departments and puts a tax on their departments, as well.”
Biefeld did not hide the fact that Watertown is having trouble finding qualified personnel.
“In the past, firefighter positions would not open much and people would wait a year or two on eligibility lists before being hired,” he said. “Now, we are getting candidates coming right out of school, or while they are still in school. There is competition for firefighter positions throughout the area and firefighters are now able to pick areas based on location, pay and benefits.”
Watertown firefighter candidates need a minimum of Firefighter II certification and be licensed as a paramedic within one year of hire to be qualified.
“Not too long ago (a firefighter) had to be (licensed as a paramedic) before being hired,” Biefeld said. “The fire department currently has a staff of 24 full-time personnel in this division that work on a 24-hour basis on three shifts of eight, with a minimum staffing of six,” the chief said. “Personnel work an average of 56 hours a week or 2,912 hours per year. This staff provides a dual role, in which they have to know two disciplines, one as a firefighter and one as a paramedic.”
Biefeld said there have been considerable changes in how fire departments operate due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are finding that other cities, to the east of us, have been increasing their base pay a lot to attract firefighters and have been using benefits, such as lateral transfers, to recruit new firefighters,” he said. “In 2020, we implemented the ‘lateral transfer’ language.”
A lateral transfer looks at an applicant’s years of service and allows the department to, maybe, start a new person at a different rate based on their years of service. It, essentially, allows a firefighter to transfer their years of seniority to a new job.
The Watertown Fire Department was organized in 1857 and began providing EMS services to the area in 1975. In 1993, the first paramedic service in Dodge and Jefferson counties was established at the Watertown Fire Department.
Statistics provided by the department indicate its run volume has increased nearly 30% since 2009, but staffing in that same time period has only increased to just shy of 4%. The net cost, per capita, for the Watertown Fire Department is $107 per resident, while the average fire department in the state costs $159 per person.
Biefeld discussed how his department serves the greater Watertown area. He described Watertown as “an urbanized city” with 68.9% being residential properties, 21.6% commercial properties, 6.5% manufacturing, and 3% making up other types of properties. It covers 12.4 square miles, surrounded by rural, farmland communities.
“The Watertown Fire Department covers an area surrounding the City of Watertown through a fire and EMS contract with the townships of Watertown, Milford, Emmet, and Shields, for a total of 101.1 square miles of fire and EMS coverage and provides EMS transport service to the Township of Lebanon,” Biefeld said. “The city’s population was estimated to be 23,945 in 2020. The population in the rural coverage area is 3,215. The current population served by the Watertown Fire Department is approximately 27,160.”
Biefeld explained how mutual aid duties work for the Watertown Fire Department and how the department receives mutual aid when it is needed. Mutual aid is the ability to send, or receive, apparatus and personnel to help a neighboring community.
“This can be for multiple calls that overtax an agency, to large incidents, such as a fire or multiple-vehicle accident,” Biefeld said. “When there are large incidents, fire departments in the area will use the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System.
He said MABAS has been able to help with mutual-aid response, adding that, in 2020, the Watertown Fire Department responded to 106 requests for mutual aid, while receiving mutual aid 25 times.
In Waukesha County, many volunteer, or paid, on-call fire departments have had to merge to ensure quality staffing and adequate response times. Biefeld said this is likely coming soon to this area.
“This is happening in all parts of the state and country,” Biefeld said, adding there are discussions about departments in the Dodge and Jefferson County areas moving to shared services, merging, or even shutting down, due to a lack of personnel to respond. “This is the same for EMS agencies, because there are fewer and fewer people to staff an ambulance”
According to Biefeld, there are things the state could do better to help fire departments deal with staffing shortages.
“Some of the issues at the state (level) are the training it takes just to be able to have a firefighter who could enter a fire,” he said. “ In the past, it allowed departments to do in-house training. Now, most of that is done through the technical colleges. The classes at technical colleges limit the number of people who attend, due to distance from home and the hours needed to dedicate to training.”
Biefeld said major concerns of the Watertown Fire Department these days include recruitment of qualified personnel and once they are here, retaining them. He said some of the areas that the department is looking at are its culture, pay and facilities.
Biefeld said he wishes he and his department could travel back in time to the days before the COVID-19 pandemic, to lessen the staffing crunch for fire and EMS.
“I would like to see it go back to the interest and support that was there 20 years ago, after the 9/11 attack, when people wanted to volunteer and get into public service for fire, EMS and police,” he said.
Biefeld said there are some departments in the Watertown area that have him worried in terms of their short staffing, because the citizenry is being put at risk.
“It is happening now,” he said. “We are seeing departments unable to respond to their own calls and needing mutual aid, due to staffing or apparatus issues. We are also seeing a lot of departments being unable to provide mutual aid to other departments, because they are unable to meet the staffing requirements to respond.”
Biefeld does not see a “quick fix” to cure Watertown Fire Department staffing shortages.
He said money can be invested to recruit and retain members, but when all other departments have a need to fill positions and start at higher rates perhaps, than Watertown, the city is again stuck in a conundrum.
“Another fix would be to have a lot more people become interested in fire and EMS, and go through the training, but it would be a couple of years before someone would be ready,” he said. “I do not see a quick fix, because there are staffing shortages throughout Wisconsin and the United States.”
