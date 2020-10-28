WATERLOO — Second Lady Karen Pence will be in Waterloo today to rally supporters for her husband and President Donald Trump. That is Waterloo, Wisconsin, located in northwest Jefferson County.
It was announced Monday Vice President Mike Pence’s wife would be stopping in the city for a 30- to 45-minute visit.
The visit will be at The Venue at River’s Edge, 123 S. Monroe St. The event will start at 12:30, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are general admission for the facility that can hold about 300 people.
The late-breaking announcement has city officials quickly meeting with secret service, coordinators and others associated with the visit.
Waterloo Mayor Jeni Quimby said Tuesday afternoon she learned of the visit Monday around noon through a Facebook post. Someone tagged her with a Facebook message from a Madison television station asking if the visit was on for Waterloo, Wisconsin. Waterloo, Iowa is a much larger city than the 3,362 people that reside in Waterloo, Wisconsin.
Quimby said she contacted other people, including Deb Stein of the Jefferson County Republican Women, whom the mayor served with previously on the Watertloo School Board. Stein did not know anything about the visit yet either.
But when she got in contact with The Venue at River’s Edge owner Lee Columbus, he was vague and acted strange, Quimby said.
The news soon spread that Karen Pence was in fact, coming to Waterloo.
When Quimby asked the Secret Service Tuesday morning if it is normal for city officials not to be notified of political visits, the Secret Service was surprised officials had not been contacted.
“But it has been so fluid,” Quimby said. The coordinators decided on the city because of its location between Madison and Milwaukee and the remodeled building on a dead-end street. The dead-end will limit traffic flow and the building will hold a couple hundred visitors. Coordinators had also considered holding the event in Lake Mills.
“I am incredibly excited, but nervous,” Quimby said. “This is a highlight for Waterloo. We have not had anything like this in Waterloo.”
Quimby said she is nervous about the people that may come in protest at the visit. A spot is being designated for protesters across the street from the venue, she said. “They will be in front of the substation and can see the building. We are not going to willy-nilly let them walk up and down the streets. We hope no one does anything.
“We want to make sure everyone is safe because of the unrest that is going on,” Quimby said.
The coordinators plan to be in the city between 8 and 9 a.m. Wednesday. There will be search dogs, scanners and wands, she said.
The coordinator did not say anything about COVID-19 protocol, Quimby said. There were tables in the building about 2 feet apart, enough for a walkway, but they maybe removed, she said. The owner does have a sign on door stating masks are required.
The mayor said she plans to wear a mask when she meets Pence.
