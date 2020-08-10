McKinstry donates additional $50,000 to endowment

John B. McKinstry

 Keith D. Glasgow

BEAVER DAM — John B. McKinstry’s mission of ensuring local access to skilled nursing care continues with an additional $50,000 donation to the BDCH Foundation’s Endowment for the Advancement of Nurses he created in 2018.

McKinstry came up with the idea in 2017 while serving as the Honorary Chair for the BDCH Foundation’s 2017-2018 Annual Fund Appeal. He made an initial $50,000 donation to begin the program in January 2018, and his recent contribution brings the endowment’s value to $100,000.

“Around the country there is a growing need for skilled and compassionate nursing,” McKinstry said in 2017. “Through this endowment, the BDCH Foundation will be able to provide support for those with a passion for giving back to their community through the gift of quality care.”

Endowment grant awards are available in the form of tuition scholarships for current Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam employees and are meant to encourage more people to begin or advance a career in nursing.

To learn how, visit www.bdch.com/foundation or call 920-887-4851.

