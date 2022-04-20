Watertown High School has announced the Rotary students April.
The senior students are selected based on leadership, scholastic accomplishments and community service.
The three students selected for the month include Dylan Geske, Connor Lehman and Maggie Strupp.
Geske is the son of John and Jill Geske. During high school he was on the boys’ tennis team, qualifying for state competition his junior year. He is a tennis coach for youth.
Geske was also on the soccer team for four years and was a member of National Honor Society, Interact, Spanish Honor Society, math team, and SkillsUSA.
He is a Domino’s delivery driver.
He enjoys tennis, soccer, snowboarding, disc golf and spending time with friends. Following high school, he plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to study electrical engineering.
Lehman is the son of Jeff and Kathy Lehman. During high school, he was on the soccer team all four years, basketball and baseball teams. He was captain of the soccer and baseball teams. He was a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Interact, and student council.
He plans to take a year off after high school. He enjoys playing sports and spending time with friends.
Strupp is the daughter of Louis and Sherry Strupp. During High school she was a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Interact, Academic Decathlon team and Health Occupation Students of America. She played softball and is a Watertown Catholic School seventh grade volleyball coach.
She works at Jodel Media. Following high school, she plans to attend Coe College for pre-med.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.