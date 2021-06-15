HUSTISFORD — The 2021 award and scholarship winners at Hustisford High School have been announced.
Allison Noll, daughter of Chuck and Anne Noll, is the valedictorian for the Class of 2021. She will be attending Marian University. Noll received the American Legion Good Citizen Award and Trailways Academic All-Conference Award. She received the following scholarships: Academic Achievement Award from Marian University for $15,000 per four years, Academic Excellence for $9,000 over four years, Associate Engineering Corporation $750, 1929-1972 Alumni $500, Hustisford Staff $500, United Liquid Waste $500, Elvin and Louise Will Family Foundation $500, Hustisford Booster Club $250, Beatrice and Otto Hopfinger Memorial $500, Hustisford Fire Company $500, Hustisford Fire Department Auxiliary $300, Hustisford Lions Club $1,000, Sinissippi Trail Hawks $250 and the Krizan Scholarship $1,500.
Brody Thimm, son of Jackie Thimm and Brian Thimm, is the salutatorian for the Class of 2021. He will be attending Moraine Park in the fall. Thimm received the following scholarships: Pivot Point $2,000, Hustisford Staff $500, WPPI/Hustisford Utilities $500, Hustisford Booster Club $250, Hustisford Fire Company $500, Hustisford Fire Department Auxiliary $300 and Hustisford State Bank $500.
Ashley Williams, daughter of Hayley Malone and Brian Williams, will be attending Moraine Park in the fall. Williams received the following scholarships: Elvin and Lousie Will Family Foundation $500, WPPI/Hustisford Utilities $500, Hustisford Booster Club $250, National Honor Society $300, Hustisford Lions Club $1,000, Hustisford State Bank $500, Rock River Lodge No. 108 $600, Hustisford Wrestling Club $500, Sinissippi Trail Hawks $250 and Socialette Homemakers $300.
Hollie Lenhardt, daughter of Jason and Danielle Lenhardt, will be attending Moraine Park. Lenhardt received the Technical Excellence scholarship for $2,250 per year.
Alejandro Burciaga, son of Alejandro and Leticia Burciaga, will be attending Ethnos 360 Bible College in the fall. Burciago receiveda Herb Kohl Initiative Scholarship for $10,000.
Brianna Krueger, daughter of Scott and Mary Davies, will be attending Marian University. Krueger received a trustee scholarship from Marian University for $11,000 per four years.
