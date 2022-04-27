Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Saturday at 5:14 a.m. to the 300 block of Washington Street for a male.

— Saturday at 8:45 a.m. to the 1400 block of Oconomowoc Avenue for a female.

— Saturday at 11:30 p.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a male as a lift assist.

— Saturday at 12:24 p.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a male.

— Saturday at 1:43 p.m. to the 200 block of South Lincoln Avenue, but the call was canceled enroute.

— Saturday at 4:06 p.m. to the 100 block of West Harrison St., unspecified call.

— Saturday at 6:07 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male.

— Sunday at 8:16 a.m. to the 100 block of Silver Drive for a male.

— Sunday at 2:45 p.m. to the 300 block of South Monroe Street for a burn complaint.

— Sunday at 3:13 p.m. to Eighth Street to assist another agency with treatment, but no transport.

— Sunday at 7:40 p.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a female.

— Monday at 4:48 a.m. to the 1500 block of South 10th Street for a male.

— Monday at 6:11 a.m. to the 1300 block of North Fourth Street for a male.

— Monday at 7:37 a.m. to the 300 block of East Haven Drive for a male.

— Monday at 8:26 a.m. to the 700 block of West Cady Street for a male who was neither treated nor transported.

— Monday at 5:39 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female on a medical alarm, but there was no treatment and no transport.

— Monday at 5:36 p.m. to the intersection of State Highway 60 and Helena Road in Hustisford. Treatment and transport were performed by a different agency.

— Monday at 6:14 p.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a female.

— Monday at 6:18 p.m. to the 300 block of Water Street for a male.

— Monday at 6:28 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a lift assist.

— Monday at 7:41 p.m. to the 200 block of Lynn Street for a male who was treated but not transported.

— Monday at 10:44 p.m. to the 500 block of East Main Street for a male.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Saturday at 9:31 p.m. to Garden Road in Waterloo for a watercraft rescue.

— Sunday at 1:38 a.m. to the intersection of Clark and South 12th streets for a power line that was down.

— Sunday at 10:16 a.m. to the 1700 block of South Church Street for a fire alarm.

