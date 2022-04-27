For the Record Steve Sharp Steve Sharp Author email Apr 27, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watertown Fire DepartmentEmergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:— Saturday at 5:14 a.m. to the 300 block of Washington Street for a male.— Saturday at 8:45 a.m. to the 1400 block of Oconomowoc Avenue for a female.— Saturday at 11:30 p.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a male as a lift assist.— Saturday at 12:24 p.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a male.— Saturday at 1:43 p.m. to the 200 block of South Lincoln Avenue, but the call was canceled enroute.— Saturday at 4:06 p.m. to the 100 block of West Harrison St., unspecified call.— Saturday at 6:07 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male.— Sunday at 8:16 a.m. to the 100 block of Silver Drive for a male.— Sunday at 2:45 p.m. to the 300 block of South Monroe Street for a burn complaint.— Sunday at 3:13 p.m. to Eighth Street to assist another agency with treatment, but no transport.— Sunday at 7:40 p.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a female.— Monday at 4:48 a.m. to the 1500 block of South 10th Street for a male.— Monday at 6:11 a.m. to the 1300 block of North Fourth Street for a male.— Monday at 7:37 a.m. to the 300 block of East Haven Drive for a male.— Monday at 8:26 a.m. to the 700 block of West Cady Street for a male who was neither treated nor transported.— Monday at 5:39 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female on a medical alarm, but there was no treatment and no transport.— Monday at 5:36 p.m. to the intersection of State Highway 60 and Helena Road in Hustisford. Treatment and transport were performed by a different agency.— Monday at 6:14 p.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a female.— Monday at 6:18 p.m. to the 300 block of Water Street for a male.— Monday at 6:28 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a lift assist.— Monday at 7:41 p.m. to the 200 block of Lynn Street for a male who was treated but not transported.— Monday at 10:44 p.m. to the 500 block of East Main Street for a male.Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:— Saturday at 9:31 p.m. to Garden Road in Waterloo for a watercraft rescue.— Sunday at 1:38 a.m. to the intersection of Clark and South 12th streets for a power line that was down.— Sunday at 10:16 a.m. to the 1700 block of South Church Street for a fire alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Steve Sharp Author email Follow Steve Sharp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Lakeside Lutheran student earns perfect ACT score Watertown men sent to jail for robbery Jefferson County Fair announces main stage headliners Main Street tavern narrowly wins initial vote to reopen Watertown’s Main Street Bridge project timeline moved up Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 4-22
