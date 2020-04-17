The Watertown Public Library has a new online resource called Hoopla!
Hoopla has 750,000 eBooks, eAudiobooks, movies, TV shows, music, comics and more. According to library staff, a patron may download Hoopla from their tablet, computer, or mobile device’s app store.
Patrons can check out four items per calendar month.
“During the month of April, while we shelter in place at home, patrons may check out select Hoopla titles that won’t count against their four Hoopla items per calendar month,” a media release from the library stated. “Just click on Bonus Borrows when you log into Hoopla!”
Those interested may also follow their roots using Ancestry.com.
The Ancestry Library Edition is giving patrons access to the database from home (usually only available on-site at the library) as a courtesy during the COVID-19 pandemic. For access, visit https://bridgeslibrarysystem.org/databases/, then scroll to Ancestry and click on the Use at Home link.
BadgerLink is another free resource. With a Wisconsin public library card, a person can use Badgerlink to access online resources, such as NoveList for fiction recommendations and reading guides, or Auto Repair Source’s service and repair information for a vehicle. Click BadgerLink on the library website under “Find.”
The library has previously announced the winners of its fourth annual writing contest, The Write Stuff, and now it has the first place pieces available to read on the library website. Go to the Adult, Teen or Children’s event pages for the link.
There is a new Virtual Book Club at the library. Join this group on the library Facebook Page if interested in participating. In the “About” section of the group page, you will find the tentative schedule. The April 2020 book is “The Keeper of Lost Things” by Ruth Hogan. This book is available through Hoopla.
Teen information includes that the ACT April 4 test date is postponed to June 13. ACT has rescheduled its April 4 national test date to June 13 across the U.S. in response to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). All students registered for the April 4 test date will receive an email from ACT in the next few days informing them of the postponement and instructions for free rescheduling to June 13 or a future national test date. For more, use https://www.act.org/content/act/en/covid-19.html
Kids and Family Resource Programs include an outdoor activity that you and your family can enjoy. Take a walk on the Storybook Trail at Brandt Quirk Park. A new story has just been posted.
Miss Tina Time is coming soon. Miss Tina will be doing virtual story times in the near future. Keep your eye out for announcements on the library website and Facebook page for more details of the fun to come.
TumbleBook Library is an online collection of animated, talking picture books for young children to discover the joys of reading. There are story books, novels, read-alongs, puzzles, games and more. Go to the Library website, click on Find, and Tumblebooks to explore for free, with your library card or click on https://www.tumblebooklibrary.com.
Daily Vroom is a free mobile app that provides tips and reminders to help parents have fun, brain building interactions with their children. Parents enter their children’s names and ages, then the app gives daily, age-appropriate tips they can do to with each child. Go to www.talkreadplaywi.com to download the Daily Vroom app.
