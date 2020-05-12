The Watertown Daily Times and APG Media are providing a free webinar for crisis business marketing in the COVID-19 era, especially timely as business restrictions slowly begin to lift, presented by Emmy-winning marketing expert Ryan Dohrn.
The one-hour webinar is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 20.
With so many unknowns on the horizon, local business owners are all asking some tough business questions, especially with regards to cash-flow, marketing and ultimately re-booting their businesses.
Dohrn will share 10 marketing survival strategies to help local businesses survive the COVID-19 business challenges and hopefully thrive when this crisis subsides.
Dohrn is a best-selling author and was recognized by Forbes.com with the “Best of the Best” award for his business strategies. Dohrn’s focus is marketing, sales, leadership and team performance. He has held leadership roles at the Walt Disney Company, and his management insights have been featured in USA Today and on CNN.
Dohrn is an internationally certified business coach, has trained over 20,000 professionals and works monthly with companies in 15 business sectors.
Anyone who is unable to join the webinar live can still sign up and will receive a link to watch the replay.
Link to sign up for this free program at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6287917190492310027, or contact a multi-media account executive at the Watertown Daily Times.
