JUNEAU — A Reeseville woman, whom the district attorney had alleged raised an infant in a drug house, entered into a plea deal Thursday in Dodge County Court.
Sara Schimmel, 22, entered a no-contest plea to a felony count of neglecting a child and two misdemeanor charges of resisting and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Sciascia did not find Schimmel guilty on the felony charge and placed her into a deferred prosecution agreement, meaning she will avoid a felony record if she stays out of trouble while on probation for 18 months.
The child’s father, Matthew Hansen, 27, is also facing similar charges for his alleged role. Hansen is scheduled to appear in Dodge County Circuit Court for a status conference June 23.
According to the criminal complaint, two intruders broke into Hansen and Schimmel’s apartment last May while they were home with the baby. Hansen was shot near the child.
When questioned, the couple allegedly admitted to Hansen’s routine drug dealings from the apartment. Child Protective Services investigated the matter and determined that the baby was not harmed or in need of being removed from the home. However, authorities still filed charges alleging that both Hansen and Schimmel failed to protect the child from the disturbances of drug abuse. Schimmel admitted to doctor’s that she used cocaine while she was pregnant.
