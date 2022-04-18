MADISON — Due to a lack of funding, the federal government’s Health Resources and Services Administration announced its COVID-19 Uninsured Program will no longer accept claims for reimbursement of costs associated with administering COVID-19 tests or vaccines to uninsured and underinsured individuals.
DHS assures Wisconsin residents that one does not need insurance or an ID to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Wisconsin vaccine providers must administer the COVID-19 vaccine regardless of ability to pay COVID-19 vaccine administration fees or insurance coverage status.
COVID-19 vaccines remain safe, free, and widely available. DHS recommends everyone 5 and older to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Testing helps stop the spread of COVID-19 and protects individuals, families, and communities. Testing options are available. These include ordering free at-home tests from the federal government and getting tested at any community testing site in Wisconsin.
To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider, visit Vaccines.gov, or dial 211 or 877-947-2211.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services supports the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s issuing of expanded eligibility that adults ages 50 years and older may receive a second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech (Pfizer) or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. DHS also supports the option of a second booster dose for certain immunocompromised people ages 12 years and older.
The CDC also expanded eligibility for another booster dose to people ages 18–49 years who are not moderately or severely immunocompromised and who received Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as both their primary series dose and booster dose. These individuals may receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.
